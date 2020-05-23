General News

May Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May 23, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for idol teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing large information collected from April 22 to May 22.

BTS held onto their spot on the prime of the record this month with a model status index of seven,918,844 for May. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Jimin,” “Jungkook,” and “Itaewon,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “file,” “apologize,” and “decline.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 53.89 p.c constructive reactions.

Oh My Woman rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of 4,825,371, marking a formidable 100.33 p.c improve of their rating since April.

Lastly, EXO got here in third place for the month with a model status index of 4,431,927 for May.

Try this month’s prime 30 under!

  1. BTS
  2. Oh My Woman
  3. EXO
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. TWICE
  6. (G)I-DLE
  7. NCT
  8. Purple Velvet
  9. IZ*ONE
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. Women’ Era
  12. NU’EST
  13. APRIL
  14. ASTRO
  15. WINNER
  16. Apink
  17. TXT
  18. Lovelyz
  19. GFRIEND
  20. MAMAMOO
  21. T-ara
  22. MONSTA X
  23. GWSN
  24. 2PM
  25. SHINee
  26. Tremendous Junior
  27. BTOB
  28. INFINITE
  29. VIXX
  30. WJSN

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment