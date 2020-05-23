May Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for idol teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, utilizing large information collected from April 22 to May 22.

BTS held onto their spot on the prime of the record this month with a model status index of seven,918,844 for May. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Jimin,” “Jungkook,” and “Itaewon,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “file,” “apologize,” and “decline.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 53.89 p.c constructive reactions.

Oh My Woman rose to second place within the rankings with a model status index of 4,825,371, marking a formidable 100.33 p.c improve of their rating since April.

Lastly, EXO got here in third place for the month with a model status index of 4,431,927 for May.

Try this month’s prime 30 under!

BTS Oh My Woman EXO BLACKPINK TWICE (G)I-DLE NCT Purple Velvet IZ*ONE SEVENTEEN Women’ Era NU’EST APRIL ASTRO WINNER Apink TXT Lovelyz GFRIEND MAMAMOO T-ara MONSTA X GWSN 2PM SHINee Tremendous Junior BTOB INFINITE VIXX WJSN

Supply (1)