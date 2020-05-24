May Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person idols!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 1,332 idols, utilizing massive information collected from April 23 to May 23.

BTS’s Jimin maintained his place on the prime of the checklist this month with a model status index of seven,730,300. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “ARMY,” and “album,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “report,” and “heartwarming.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 86.06 % constructive reactions.

BTS’ Suga shot to second place on the checklist after seeing a formidable 115.49 % enhance in his rating since final month. Suga’s complete model status index got here out to six,128,317 for May.

Lastly, EXO’s Baekhyun rose to 3rd place within the rankings with a model status index of 5,619,532, marking a 72.78 % rise in his rating since April.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS’s Jimin BTS’ Suga EXO’s Baekhyun Kang Daniel Oh My Lady’s Arin BTS’s V Park Ji Hoon Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Oh My Lady’s Hyojung Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s RM MAMAMOO’s Hwasa MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic BTS’s Jin BTS’s Jungkook NU’EST’s Minhyun AOA’s Seolhyun Oh My Lady’s YooA WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Oh My Lady’s Jiho Women’ Technology’s YoonA ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa NU’EST’s Ren NU’EST’s Baekho NU’EST’s JR BTS’s J-Hope Oh My Lady’s Seunghee BLACKPINK’s Jennie

