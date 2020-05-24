General News

May Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May 24, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person idols!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 1,332 idols, utilizing massive information collected from April 23 to May 23.

BTS’s Jimin maintained his place on the prime of the checklist this month with a model status index of seven,730,300. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “ARMY,” and “album,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “report,” and “heartwarming.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 86.06 % constructive reactions.

BTS’ Suga shot to second place on the checklist after seeing a formidable 115.49 % enhance in his rating since final month. Suga’s complete model status index got here out to six,128,317 for May.

Lastly, EXO’s Baekhyun rose to 3rd place within the rankings with a model status index of 5,619,532, marking a 72.78 % rise in his rating since April.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’ Suga
  3. EXO’s Baekhyun
  4. Kang Daniel
  5. Oh My Lady’s Arin
  6. BTS’s V
  7. Park Ji Hoon
  8. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  10. Oh My Lady’s Hyojung
  11. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  14. MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic
  15. BTS’s Jin
  16. BTS’s Jungkook
  17. NU’EST’s Minhyun
  18. AOA’s Seolhyun
  19. Oh My Lady’s YooA
  20. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
  21. Oh My Lady’s Jiho
  22. Women’ Technology’s YoonA
  23. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  24. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa
  25. NU’EST’s Ren
  26. NU’EST’s Baekho
  27. NU’EST’s JR
  28. BTS’s J-Hope
  29. Oh My Lady’s Seunghee
  30. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment