May Is Packed With Comebacks, Debuts, And Digital Monsters: Here’s What To Look Forward To

The month of May is stuffed with comebacks, debuts, and extra releases!

We’ll be gifted with new music from plenty of in style teams in addition to many artists recognized for reigning over the digital charts. Try what to prepare for beneath!

May 1

Tremendous Junior’s Yesung and singer-songwriter Suran launch the SM STATION monitor “Nonetheless Standing” on May 1.

May 4

Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon shares her digital single “Joyful” on May 4.

ASTRO makes a return that day with their seventh mini album “Gateway,” that includes the title monitor “Knock.”

FANATICS drops their mini album “Plus Two” on May 4, which incorporates the title monitor “V.A.V.I. GIRL.”

May 6

IU releases her digital single “Eight” on May 6, which BTS’ Suga produced and options on.

May 7

BOL4 shares the pre-release single “Leo” on May 7, and the track options EXO’s Baekhyun. This can be BOL4’s first launch as a one-person act after the departure of Woo Ji Yoon from the previous duo in April. BOL4’s comeback will then be on May 13 with a brand new album.

Former B.A.P member Jongup makes a solo debut on May 7 together with his digital single “Headache.”

Natty from “SIXTEEN” additionally debuts that day together with her single “Nineteen.”

May 11

NU’EST returns on May 11 with their mini album “The Nocturne.”

MONSTA X additionally makes a comeback that day as they launch the mini album “FANTASIA X.”

DAY6 is coming again on May 11 too with their mini album “The E-book of Us: The Demon.”

May 13

BVNDIT returns on May 13 with the mini album “Carnival.”

New group Woo!Ah! debuts that day with the only “Exclamation.”

BUSTERS comes again on May 13 with “PAEONIA.”

May 15

UNVS makes a comeback on May 15 with “Soundtracks for the Misplaced & Damaged : Give You Up.”

May 18

TXT returns on May 18 with “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.”

May 19

NCT 127 releases a repackage of their album “Neo Zone” titled “Neo Zone: The Ultimate Spherical” on May 19.

New woman group Redsquare makes their debut that day, and so they haven’t but formally revealed their members.

May 25

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok makes a solo debut on May 25.

Extra to sit up for

Extra artists which have introduced new releases in May with out confirmed dates but embrace EXO’s Baekhyun, Minzy, Park Ji Hoon, ONEWE, and a collaboration between Zion.T and Chungha.

Which May launch are you essentially the most enthusiastic about?