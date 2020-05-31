General News

May Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May 31, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for movie actors!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 50 common film stars, utilizing huge information collected from April 30 to May 30.

The celebs of JTBC’s smash hit drama “The World of the Married” swept the highest three spots on this month’s listing, with Kim Hee Ae at No. 1, Han So Hee at No. 2, and Park Hae Joon at No. 3.

Kim Hee Ae scored a complete model popularity index of 8,535,260 for May, whereas Han So Hee adopted shut behind with a rating of 8,346,968. Lastly, Park Hae Joon earned a complete index of 5,658,462 for the month.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Kim Hee Ae’s key phrase evaluation included “The World of the Married,” “rankings,” and “Park Hae Joon,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “pour out,” “relate,” and “sympathize.” The actress’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.09 constructive reactions.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Kim Hee Ae
  2. Han So Hee
  3. Park Hae Joon
  4. Jo Jung Suk
  5. Yoo Yeon Seok
  6. Lee Min Ho
  7. Jeon Mi Do
  8. Jung Kyung Ho
  9. Kim Go Eun
  10. Park Hae Jin
  11. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae
  12. Kim Dae Myung
  13. Jang Nara
  14. Yoo In Younger
  15. Park Solar Younger
  16. Woo Do Hwan
  17. Han Ji Eun
  18. Kim Younger Min
  19. Hwang Jung Eum
  20. Jung So Min
  21. Kim Eung Soo
  22. Lee Bo Younger
  23. Choi Kang Hee
  24. Yoo Ji Tae
  25. Lee Min Jung
  26. Park Ha Na
  27. Shin Ha Kyun
  28. Go Joon
  29. Lee Sang Yeob
  30. Jeon So Nee

