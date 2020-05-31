May Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for movie actors!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 50 common film stars, utilizing huge information collected from April 30 to May 30.

The celebs of JTBC’s smash hit drama “The World of the Married” swept the highest three spots on this month’s listing, with Kim Hee Ae at No. 1, Han So Hee at No. 2, and Park Hae Joon at No. 3.

Kim Hee Ae scored a complete model popularity index of 8,535,260 for May, whereas Han So Hee adopted shut behind with a rating of 8,346,968. Lastly, Park Hae Joon earned a complete index of 5,658,462 for the month.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Kim Hee Ae’s key phrase evaluation included “The World of the Married,” “rankings,” and “Park Hae Joon,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “pour out,” “relate,” and “sympathize.” The actress’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.09 constructive reactions.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

Kim Hee Ae Han So Hee Park Hae Joon Jo Jung Suk Yoo Yeon Seok Lee Min Ho Jeon Mi Do Jung Kyung Ho Kim Go Eun Park Hae Jin BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Kim Dae Myung Jang Nara Yoo In Younger Park Solar Younger Woo Do Hwan Han Ji Eun Kim Younger Min Hwang Jung Eum Jung So Min Kim Eung Soo Lee Bo Younger Choi Kang Hee Yoo Ji Tae Lee Min Jung Park Ha Na Shin Ha Kyun Go Joon Lee Sang Yeob Jeon So Nee

