May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing large information collected from April 28 to May 29.

BTS topped this month’s checklist, scoring a model popularity index of 15,615,734 for May.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong got here in at a comparatively shut second with a model popularity index of 13,489,442 for the month, whereas his fellow “Mister Trot” finalist Younger Tak took third with a complete rating of seven,176,033 for May.

Oh My Woman claimed fourth place within the rankings with a complete index of 6,668,709, and IU rounded out the highest 5 for May with a rating of 6,380,856.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS Im Younger Woong Younger Tak Oh My Woman IU (G)I-DLE EXO’s Baekhyun Kang Daniel NCT IZ*ONE Pink Velvet Music Ga In Women’ Era’s Taeyeon Block B’s Zico Apink Paul Kim WINNER Chungha MAMAMOO EXO’s Suho Gummy Pink Velvet’s Pleasure BOL4 Kim Jae Hwan ITZY Davichi EXO’s Chanyeol Punch Noel Kim Really feel

