May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May 30, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing large information collected from April 28 to May 29.

BTS topped this month’s checklist, scoring a model popularity index of 15,615,734 for May.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong got here in at a comparatively shut second with a model popularity index of 13,489,442 for the month, whereas his fellow “Mister Trot” finalist Younger Tak took third with a complete rating of seven,176,033 for May.

Oh My Woman claimed fourth place within the rankings with a complete index of 6,668,709, and IU rounded out the highest 5 for May with a rating of 6,380,856.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. Im Younger Woong
  3. Younger Tak
  4. Oh My Woman
  5. IU
  6. (G)I-DLE
  7. EXO’s Baekhyun
  8. Kang Daniel
  9. NCT
  10. IZ*ONE
  11. Pink Velvet
  12. Music Ga In
  13. Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
  14. Block B’s Zico
  15. Apink
  16. Paul Kim
  17. WINNER
  18. Chungha
  19. MAMAMOO
  20. EXO’s Suho
  21. Gummy
  22. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  23. BOL4
  24. Kim Jae Hwan
  25. ITZY
  26. Davichi
  27. EXO’s Chanyeol
  28. Punch
  29. Noel
  30. Kim Really feel

