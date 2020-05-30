May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for singers!
The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing large information collected from April 28 to May 29.
BTS topped this month’s checklist, scoring a model popularity index of 15,615,734 for May.
“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong got here in at a comparatively shut second with a model popularity index of 13,489,442 for the month, whereas his fellow “Mister Trot” finalist Younger Tak took third with a complete rating of seven,176,033 for May.
Oh My Woman claimed fourth place within the rankings with a complete index of 6,668,709, and IU rounded out the highest 5 for May with a rating of 6,380,856.
Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!
- BTS
- Im Younger Woong
- Younger Tak
- Oh My Woman
- IU
- (G)I-DLE
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- Kang Daniel
- NCT
- IZ*ONE
- Pink Velvet
- Music Ga In
- Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
- Block B’s Zico
- Apink
- Paul Kim
- WINNER
- Chungha
- MAMAMOO
- EXO’s Suho
- Gummy
- Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
- BOL4
- Kim Jae Hwan
- ITZY
- Davichi
- EXO’s Chanyeol
- Punch
- Noel
- Kim Really feel
