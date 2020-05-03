May Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for selection exhibits!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, interplay, media protection, group consciousness, and viewership indexes of 50 widespread selection packages, utilizing large knowledge collected from April 2 to May 2.

MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) topped this month’s listing with a model status index of 12,148,420 for May. Excessive-ranking phrases within the present’s key phrase evaluation included “Track Seung Heon,” “Kyung Soo Jin,” and “Jeju,” whereas its highest-ranking associated phrases included “reveal,” “therapeutic,” and “put together.” This system’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 73.09 p.c constructive reactions.

TV Chosun’s “Spouse’s Style” rose to second place this month with a model status index of 10,088,290, marking a 21.12 p.c enhance in its rating since April.

Lastly, TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” took third place within the rankings with a model status index of 9,204,936.

Try the highest 20 for this month beneath!

“House Alone” “Spouse’s Style” “Love Name Middle” “Ask Us Something” “Operating Man” “My Ugly Duckling” “Radio Star” “The Return of Superman” “How Do You Play?” “Carefree Kickers” “Three Meals a Day” “The King of Masks Singer” “Enjoyable-staurant” “The place is My House” “Immortal Songs” “Identical Mattress, Totally different Goals” “Mr. Home Husband” “Scrumptious Rendezvous” “Coronary heart Sign” “Like Likes Like”

