May Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from April 1 to May 1.

Yoo Jae Suk successfully defended his position at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,118,591, marking a modest 6.51 percent increase in his score since April.

High-ranking phrases in Yoo Jae Suk’s keyword analysis included “Come Back Home,” “You Quiz,” and “MSG Wannabe,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “put into practice,” “confess,” and “donate.” The star’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 83.55 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo rose to second place in the rankings after seeing an impressive 125.86 percent rise in his score since last month. The actor’s total brand reputation index came out to 1,613,236 for May.

Finally, Kim Jong Kook came in third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,207,951, marking a 34.14 percent increase in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Lee Kwang Soo
  3. Kim Jong Kook
  4. Park Myung Soo
  5. Kang Ho Dong
  6. Kim Sung Joo
  7. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  8. Kim Gura
  9. Shin Dong Yup
  10. Cha Tae Hyun
  11. Lee Soo Geun
  12. Seo Jang Hoon
  13. Yoo Hee Yeol
  14. Lee Kyung Kyu
  15. Tak Jae Hoon
  16. Ahn Jung Hwan
  17. Kim Joon Ho
  18. Jo Se Ho
  19. Kim Jong Min
  20. Kim Gook Jin
  21. Yoon Jong Shin
  22. Song Ji Hyo
  23. Choi Yang Rak
  24. Lee Sang Min
  25. Moon Se Yoon
  26. Kim Shin Young
  27. Jun Hyun Moo
  28. Kim Sook
  29. Jang Do Yeon
  30. Song Hae

