May Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from April 1 to May 1.

Yoo Jae Suk successfully defended his position at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,118,591, marking a modest 6.51 percent increase in his score since April.

High-ranking phrases in Yoo Jae Suk’s keyword analysis included “Come Back Home,” “You Quiz,” and “MSG Wannabe,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “put into practice,” “confess,” and “donate.” The star’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 83.55 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo rose to second place in the rankings after seeing an impressive 125.86 percent rise in his score since last month. The actor’s total brand reputation index came out to 1,613,236 for May.

Finally, Kim Jong Kook came in third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,207,951, marking a 34.14 percent increase in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Yoo Jae Suk Lee Kwang Soo Kim Jong Kook Park Myung Soo Kang Ho Dong Kim Sung Joo Super Junior’s Kim Heechul Kim Gura Shin Dong Yup Cha Tae Hyun Lee Soo Geun Seo Jang Hoon Yoo Hee Yeol Lee Kyung Kyu Tak Jae Hoon Ahn Jung Hwan Kim Joon Ho Jo Se Ho Kim Jong Min Kim Gook Jin Yoon Jong Shin Song Ji Hyo Choi Yang Rak Lee Sang Min Moon Se Yoon Kim Shin Young Jun Hyun Moo Kim Sook Jang Do Yeon Song Hae

