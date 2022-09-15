Maya Hawke Has An Idea For A ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff And It Sounds Incredible

The acclaimed fiction marked its return this year with the fourth season and once again led streaming. (Netflix)

The fourth season of Stranger Things was crowned one of the most watched television productions of the year and was very close to breaking the historical record it set the squid game in Netflix. The figures have shown the impact that the creation of the duffer brothers in the public of streamingwhich is why it was even confirmed that he will have a spin-off in the future. For now, we don’t know what the argument will be, but Maya Hawke You have an idea that everyone will love.

The actress, daughter of Ethan Hawke y Uma Thurman, gives life to Robin Buckley from the third installment of the successful television fiction. She was introduced to the story as Steve Harrington’s (Joe Keery) co-worker at Scoops Ahoy, an ice cream parlor located inside the now-defunct Hawkings Mall. In the new episodes, we saw them both work at a video rental store but it seems like they lost their jobs again.

Steve and Robin have become two inseparable characters in the “Stranger Things” story. (Netflix)

“Normally I wouldn’t defend a spin-offBut if I had to do it with Joe Keery, I’d do anything,” Hawke said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he has big limits. He is an excellent co-worker and I would do anything with him.” The proposal is made, and it would only be up to Matt and Ross Duffer to take it into account for the potential spin-off series that will come soon.

Likewise, Maya Hawke confessed what he would like the fate of his character to be at the end of Stranger Things: a heroic death. We saw before that Eddie (Joseph Quinn) sacrificed himself so that his friends could defeat Vecna, although the latter ended up escaping after making the Upside Down break into Hawkins. For the 24-year-old star, Robin should come to a similar conclusion.

Maya Hawke is willing to star in a future project in this fictional universe if it also involves Joe Keery. (Netflix)

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” he said. “I would love to die and have my hero moment. I would love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way the Duffer brothers love their actors. The reason they write so well for me and everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t want it to go away.”

Netflix has no plans to let die Stranger Things as soon as the fifth and final season premieres. Although it is not yet known when the new episodes will be released, there are plans to grow this universe of science fiction and mystery. The Duffers will work in a spin-off which still has no official title or plot after the story of Eleven and the rest of the characters comes to an end.

The series will premiere its fifth and final season in the coming years. (Netflix)

All episodes of Stranger Things are available to view at Netflix.

