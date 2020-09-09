Maya Jama comments on “range” of the Strictly 2020 line-up: “I think about time!”

The road-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is now full, with Labour MP Jacqui Smith confirmed as the 12th and closing celeb.

This yr, the present will make historical past with its first ever similar intercourse pairing, which is able to embrace former boxer Nicola Adams.

One one that is all for the “range” inside this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line up is presenter Maya Jama.

Talking of this yr’s solid, she instructed press, together with RadioTimes.com: “I do think it’s good. I think about time, like I stated earlier than, the display screen ought to replicate what goes on in actual life and actual life is numerous and there are individuals who look completely different and are available from completely different locations and have completely different tales.

“For a very long time TV didn’t replicate that and I think, I’m joyful to see they’re beginning to do a bit extra now.”

Over the years, the 26-year-old has been tipped to look on a number of actuality exhibits, together with Strictly.

In fact the line-up for this yr is full, however has she given subsequent yr any thought?

“I don’t know, I all the time say I don’t know. I’d by no means say by no means to all of this stuff,” she defined.

Admitting she’d wish to focus on her present initiatives – which incorporates judging the Open Expertise Name for Presenters for System E – she stated: “I’ve acquired quite a bit going on at the second, I sort of simply need to focus on my job job and do the enjoyable stuff after, however I like a dance so I wouldn’t say no without end.”

In addition to the BBC One dancing present, Jama has been rumoured to participate in I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here and Dancing on Ice.

ITV

IAC is about to return to ITV this Autumn, with the present to be filmed in Wales for the first time because of the coronavirus, and DOI will return to the community early 2021.

Addressing the rumours, Jama admitted she’d be up for extra actuality TV when the time is correct.

And it feels like she could possibly be a very good contender for the Jungles, as she confessed to beforehand consuming a “fish eye” – beautiful!

She stated: “I might think about all of them sooner or later in life. I simply don’t know if proper now could be the proper time. However yeah, I did a present years in the past. I don’t even think it was paid and me and one other presenter needed to eat fish eye they usually drank their very own wee and there was all this nasty stuff going on, and so I think I’d be alright with that sort of [thing.]”

May Maya be this yr’s Queen of the Jungle? We’ll have to attend and see!

Maya Jama is a choose for System E’s Open Expertise Name for Presenters – a seek for younger expertise aged 18-24 to affix its on-air and on-line presenting crew. In case you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV Information.