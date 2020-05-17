Maya Jama quits BBC Radio 1 after two years on the station

Maya Jama has introduced she is leaving BBC Radio 1, a station she has hosted on for two years.

The favored presenter began in 2018 and had a profitable present each weekend.

In an Instagram submit, Jama stated: “My loveess, I’ve made the very troublesome resolution to not proceed my Radio 1 contract from June.

“As you already know I’ve been juggling & There are a whole lot of thrilling commitments taking place that may imply I’m not capable of dedicate the time wanted to my weekly radio present.

“I’ve beloved each second of my time at Radio 1 and I wish to thank the group for his or her exhausting work and friendship throughout the final two years. It’s been a JOURNEY.”

She continued: “Because of all you cuties that tuned into the present each weekend, it was so nice to listen to that we have now been getting the largest proportion of below 35s tuning in for our on-demand present on BBC Sounds. So we’re going out with a bang! Love youuuuu listeners.”

Radio 1’s Twitter account shared a message of due to Jama for her time at the station.

It stated: “Thanks to Maya Jama for all of your wonderful work at Radio 1. Wishing Maya all of the luck for her future adventures.”