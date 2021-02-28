Maya Rudolph Set to Make ‘Saturday Night Stay’ Return — As Host

Maya Rudolph, who has most not too long ago recurred on NBC late-night sketch comedy collection “Saturday Night Stay” as Vice President Kamala Harris, is about to make her return as host on March 27.

Rudolph will likely be joined by musical visitor Jack Harlow for the episode, which would be the first episode again after a month-long hiatus. (Nick Jonas served as host and musical visitor for the earlier episode, airing Feb. 27.)

Rudolph acquired her begin on “Saturday Night Stay” as a featured participant in 2000 after which went on to turn out to be a full solid member. She stayed with the present for seven seasons, exiting in 2007, though she got here again as particular company sporadically and made her internet hosting debut in 2012. She was nominated for a visitor comedy actress Emmy for that internet hosting gig and went on to win the visitor comedy actress Emmy simply final 12 months for her portrayal of Harris within the forty fifth season of the late-night big.

At present, Rudolph might be heard throughout a lot of animated tv collection as a part of the voice solid, together with Netflix’s “Massive Mouth” and Fox’s “Bless The Harts.”

This episode will mark Harlow’s first time showing on “Saturday Night Stay.” The rapper, singer, songwriter and co-founder of music collective Non-public Backyard launched his first studio album “That’s What They All Say” in December 2020. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200, and his 2020 single “What’s Poppin’” hit No. 8 on the Billboard Sizzling 100. Over the past decade he has launched a half-dozen mixtapes as properly.

“Saturday Night Stay” airs reside coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.