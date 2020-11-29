Mayawati came in support of farmers, said- agriculture laws should be reconsidered

Former CM Mayawati has supported the farmers’ agitation against the three agricultural laws of the central government. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has advised the Center to reconsider these laws. Also Read – FIR filed against girl accused of raping BSP MP, know what is the matter …

Mayawati tweeted that farmers all over the country are very angry and are agitating against the three recently implemented laws related to agriculture by the central government.

He tweeted, "It would be better if the central government reconsiders these laws made without the consent of the farmers."

Apart from BSP, several major political parties in Uttar Pradesh, including Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, have supported the farmers’ movement.

Former Chief Minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav, while supporting the farmers ‘agitation on Saturday, told journalists,’ No one has run such lathi on farmers and no government has done such a terrorist attack, like the BJP government. Is happening in These are the same people who told the farmers that they will not only forgive their debts when they come to power but will give the price of yield and double the income, but since the BJP government came, most of the poor and farmers have been ruined. . ‘