Mayawati seeks resignation from Yogi Adityanath amidst ruckus over Hathras scandal

Hathras Gagnrape and Murder Case: A Dalit girl is raped in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh after her brutally murdered murder case after raping her. This issue is causing a ruckus in the entire country. Meanwhile, former state chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati has sought resignation from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a statement on this issue, Mayawati said that if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cannot give protection to women, then he should resign from his post. He said that I want to tell the Modi government of the Center to send him to Gorakhnath temple in his native place. If they do not like the temple, then they should entrust the work of construction of Ram temple.

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he believed to ensure safety to women. I urge the Central govt to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math. If he considered like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/tYodWKxECT

– ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Mayawati said that the government of Uttar Pradesh is still not awake. These incidents will not stop by giving money or jobs to the affected families, but strict action will have to be taken against the culprits. He said that Yogi Adityanath is not fit to handle the law and order of the state. In such a situation, the central government should take steps. BJP and RSS should talk to Yogi and get out of their grip. You should think in the interest of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Significantly, there is a lot of anger among the people about the incident of Hathras. Today on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are going to meet Hathras and meet the victim’s family. Meanwhile, the State Government has imposed Section 144 in Hathras. The border of the district has been sealed.