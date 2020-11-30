Mayawati spoke on ‘Love Jihad’ – The conversion ordinance is full of many fears, the government should reconsider

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, political mercury has started climbing due to the prohibition ordinance. On Monday, the Bahujan Samaj Party demanded the government to reconsider this ordinance, while the Samajwadi Party bluntly stated that no such law is acceptable to it and it will be strongly opposed. On the other hand, the response from Muslim gurus has also started coming. Also Read – First Love Jihad Law Case: First case filed under ‘Love Jihad’ Act in UP, Uvash Ahmed wanted to convert Hindu girl’s religion

On Monday, BSP President and former Chief Minister Mayawati expressed the party’s intention by tweeting. Mayawati tweeted, “The conversion ordinance brought by the Uttar Pradesh government to the calamity regarding Love Jihad is full of many apprehensions, whereas forcible and deceitful conversion anywhere in the country has neither special recognition nor acceptance.” Said, ‘Many laws are already in effect in this regard. The government should reconsider this, this is the demand of the BSP. ” Also Read – Mayawati came in support of farmers, said- Agriculture laws should be reconsidered

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has approved the ‘Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Religion Transformation Prohibition Ordinance, 2020’ in which forcible or fraudulent conversion and getting married for ten years imprisonment and fine up to Rs 50 thousand in various categories. can go. After the approval of the Governor, the notification of ‘Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Prohibition of Religion Prohibition Ordinance, 2020’ was released on Saturday. Also Read – Love Jihad: Love marriage in the temple from Umesh, after becoming a mother, it is known that she is Salman

A few hours after the Governor approved this ordinance, on Saturday, Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said in response to the question of journalists, “When this bill is introduced in the Assembly, his party will completely oppose it.” Said SP is not in favor of any such law. He said that the government is promoting inter-caste and inter-caste marriages on the one hand and making such laws on the other side, then why is this double treatment?

Significantly, the ordinance can remain in effect for six months and within this period, it will be necessary to bring a bill in the Assembly to make a law. The ordinance was approved in the cabinet meeting last Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this, a provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine has been made for deceit, fraud, seduction or forced conversion to marriage.

Recently, during the by-election, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had said that the government will enact a new law to deal with ‘Love Jihad’. As soon as the ordinance came into effect, the first lawsuit was filed in the Devarnian police station area of ​​Bareilly district on Saturday, in which a youth pressured the married woman to convert to marriage and threatened her entire family.

A case has been registered against Uvash Ahmed at Devarnian police station under the Indian Penal Code and new ordinance. Deputy Inspector General of Police of Bareilly Region Rajesh Pandey said on Sunday that the first case has been registered on Tehram of Tikaram in Police Station Deoria in Bareilly district. He said that according to the plaintiff, the pressure of forced conversion was being made by a young man from his village, who has been booked under the new ordinance along with the sections of IPC.

Muslim scholars have also started giving their feedback in this matter. According to the news received from Basti district on Monday, Mufti Akhtar Hussain of Madrasa Alimia Jamdashahi said that the state government is going to enact a law against the so-called “love jihad”, which does not lead to conversion, so Muslims should be thanked Because Islam is also against this kind of work.

He said, “Love Jihad has no existence (existence) in Islam, but this word was also never used. Islam does not allow non-Muslims to marry. Islam is against coercive conversion in any way. ”Mufti Akhtar Hussain also said that governments are only complicit.