Mayawati’s gossip on beating of Dalit farmers in Madhya Pradesh, said – Shivraj government is just beating

Lucknow: In Madhya Pradesh's Guna, BSP supremo Mayawati has targeted the police action on a farmer family belonging to scheduled castes. Mayawati has said that on the one hand the BJP government is thrashing the dalits for settling them, on the other hand, the incidents of their desolation are common in the same way.

Mayawati wrote on Thursday via Twitter that "The Guna police and administration of Madhya Pradesh forced the couple to attempt suicide by selling the crop prepared by the JCB machine to the Dalit family in the name of encroachment." And it is very embarrassing. The nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural. The government should take strict action. On the one hand, the BJP and their government are beating the dalits for settling the Dalits, while on the other hand the incidents of their desolation are common in the same way. Just as the Congress used to be under the rule of the party before, what is the difference between the two governments? Especially Dalits must also think about this."

It may be known that in Madhya Pradesh Guna, a campaign was being carried out by the administration to remove the encroachment, during which a peasant couple was beaten up badly. In protest, the couple drank pesticides and tried to commit suicide. After this incident there was a lot of ruckus, the video also went viral. After the ruckus, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has immediately removed the Collector and SP of Guna. Apart from this, instructions have been given for high level investigation in the case. Opposition parties are attacking the government for this matter.