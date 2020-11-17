Mayawati’s new social engineering – she will win the battle of 2022 with the help of distance from Muslim society!

Mayawati New Social Engineering Formula: BSP supremo Mayawati, who has been looking for her place in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for the past decade, has once again started preparing for the 2022 assembly elections. She is trying the new formula of social engineering in the state keeping in mind the election of 2022. In fact, after the party’s very poor performance in the recently held by-elections, Mayawati has started feeling that it is not easy to overcome the battle of 2022 with the current strategy and social engineering. In such a situation, she is reviving the organization afresh. Also Read – Bhim Rajbhar became the new president of BSP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, Mayawati tweeted information

Recently, the announcement of BSP supremo’s appointment of Bhim Rajbhar as the new president of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit (Mayawati Dalit + OBC Formula) is being seen in this context. Mayawati had tweeted that Bhim Rajbhar, an old, hard working, disciplined soldier and resident of Rajbhar society has been appointed as the new state president of BSP Uttar Pradesh State Unit. Also Read – BSP ideology is opposite to BJP, both parties can never have alliance: Mayawati

Bad performance in a by-election

Till now former member of Rajya Sabha, Munkad Ali, resident of Meerut, was the state president of BSP. The BSP’s performance in the recent assembly by-elections has been weaker than in 2017. In the by-election, the BSP finished second on just one of the seven assembly constituencies, while in the 2017 general elections, it was second in three of these seven seats. It is a different matter that the BSP could not win any of these seven seats in 2017. Also Read – BSP chief Mayawati’s clarification on allegations of ‘meeting’ with BJP- ‘I can retire from politics but …’

In the by-elections, BJP has won in Bangarmau, Deoria, Tundla, Bulandshahar, Naogaon Sadat and Ghatampur seats and SP has won in Malhani seat. As a result of the by-election, the BSP finished second in Bulandshahr only, while in 2017, BSP candidates were second in Bulandshahr, Tundla and Ghatampur.

After the relatively poor performance of the party, there seems to be an opinion within the BSP that BSP is no longer the first choice for Muslim voters. The BSP had been trying to get Muslim voters the means for the last few years. In this sequence, he pushed forward three Muslim community leaders Munkad Ali, Samasuddin Raine and Kunwar Danish Ali, but it seems that the Muslim voters did not vote for the party in the by-elections. The BSP fielded Muslim candidates for two of the 7 by-elections, but the party’s performance was poor. (Muslims Excluded from Mayawati New Social Engineering Formula) This is why the party supremo has been forced to change his strategy.

New experiment

The BSP has made the leader of backward classes a state president in Bhima Rajbhar. Even before this, Ramchal Rajbhar and RS Kushwaha from the backward classes have been State Presidents.

Social engineering came for the first time in 2007

Actually, in 2007, the BSP came to power by adopting a unique social engineering. At that time, she had managed to return to power by bringing Dalit, backward and Brahmin society on one platform. But in 2012, it broke her social engineering and she lost badly in the assembly elections. Since then, the party has been looking for a social engineering for itself.