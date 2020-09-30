Mayawati’s statement- BSP will contest elections alone in UP and MP, alliance will be done only in Bihar

Lucknow: Mayawati, the national president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), announced that the BSP will contest alone the vacant assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati told reporters after announcing the by-election on Tuesday that she will contest elections alone in UP and Madhya Pradesh. He said that BSP will contest alone in seven of the eight vacant seats in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, BSP chief Mayawati has prepared to enter the assembly elections in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: RJD appeals to Congress on seat sharing, quit dogma

Regarding the Bihar elections, Mayawati said that the public needs a pleasant change of public welfare and public happiness. In view of this, Bahujan Samaj Party has tied up with Upendra's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party. The BSP chief said that if this coalition gets the blessings of the people of Bihar, then Upendra Kushwaha will become the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

After the announcement of Bihar assembly election dates, Mayawati attacked the Center and Nitish government fiercely. Mayawati said that after the announcement of the Bihar assembly election date, the Central and Bihar governments have started the announcements of the schemes. For five years he kept sleeping on Kumbhakarna, but as soon as the election came close, he put a series of announcements. It is to be known that bye elections will be held on November 3 in eight assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. After the meeting on Tuesday, the Election Commission has fixed the schedule for the by-elections in seven of the eight seats. The by-election in Rampur's Swar seat will not take place at the moment.

A notification has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Shukla to implement the Model Code of Conduct in the respective districts for the by-elections in seven seats. Due to Corona epidemic, by-elections will be conducted following the Kovid-19 protocol. With this, any type of transfer, posting has been banned in all districts with immediate effect.