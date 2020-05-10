Maybe The Simpsons Did Predict Murder Hornets And Coronavirus, According To Former Writer

Regardless of this, the present would not at all times hit the mark. In 1999, the sequence predicted that the 49ers would win the Tremendous Bowl in 2020, however that did not come to fruition. Nonetheless, a yr earlier than that, in 1998, The Simpsons made a fairly severe forecast that may come true years later. It predicted that Disney would buy 20th Century Fox. That is fairly spectacular for a present to estimate not solely the destiny of so many different properties however its personal as nicely.