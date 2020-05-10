Maybe The Simpsons Did Predict Murder Hornets And Coronavirus, According To Former Writer

Depart a Remark
Followers of The Simpsons most likely know by now that long-running present has been credited for making quite a lot of predictions. The present has beforehand been credited with predicting Star Wars’ future, however its attain expands previous popular culture prophecies. Followers imagine it has additionally forecasted many political and social occasions, together with future president elects. Minimize to 2020, and so they now imagine The Simpsons concurrently predicted homicide hornets and the coronavirus.
Imagine it or not, this is not the primary time followers have come to imagine that the animated sequence predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. A clip from Season 4, Episode Four entitled “Marge in Chains” has been cited by some as The Simpsons predicting the coronavirus outbreak. Now others imagine one other scene additional foresaw the pandemic in addition to the rise of homicide hornets, and The Simpsons’ author Invoice Oakley agrees. Try Oakley’s tweet beneath:
In The Simpsons clip, Springfield residents demand a treatment for an sickness, however Dr. Hibbert informs them that the one remedy is mattress relaxation and placebos. Determined for the placebos, they head right into a truck the place they find yourself opening a field containing killer bees. Insert the coronavirus in for the sickness and homicide hornets for killer bees, and you’ve got one thing.
The Simpsons author Invoice Oakley appears to suppose that followers are onto one thing with this newest credited prediction. The present’s supposed foretelling of the coronavirus and homicide hornets marks one more unusual connection between the animated sequence and real-life. And over time, they’ve undoubtedly been bizarre. Prior to now, the present has even been credited for predicting that the U.S. Males’s Curling Crew would win the gold medal on the Olympics.
Regardless of this, the present would not at all times hit the mark. In 1999, the sequence predicted that the 49ers would win the Tremendous Bowl in 2020, however that did not come to fruition. Nonetheless, a yr earlier than that, in 1998, The Simpsons made a fairly severe forecast that may come true years later. It predicted that Disney would buy 20th Century Fox. That is fairly spectacular for a present to estimate not solely the destiny of so many different properties however its personal as nicely.
Extra just lately, it additionally foresaw a big twist that occurred throughout Recreation of Thrones’ ultimate season. Daenerys’ surprising transfer was predicted two years earlier than the penultimate episode of the HBO’s hit aired. For those who’re beginning to get chills over all of this, it is comprehensible, because it’s all fairly attention-grabbing. The Simpsons has been round for a very long time, and constantly predicting numerous occasions over a 31-year run is a severe feat.
Whereas The Simpsons’ composer Danny Elfman has stated that he thinks the present is ending quickly, its predictions will stay on. Nonetheless, it must be identified that, like on this scenario, the present is not at all times particular on the subject of predictions. As talked about, the present did not specify “coronavirus” or “homicide hornets”, although that may have put its predictive skills on a complete different stage.
That stated, the parallels that the animated sequence has featured between its world and ours is one thing to pay attention to. New episodes of The Simpsons air Sundays at eight p.m. ET on FOX. The fan-favorite cartoon can also be presently streaming on Disney+. For extra pleasure, you possibly can try this summer time’s premieres.
