“Maybe we could have done better with Lozano on the outside”: Gattuso after Napoli’s win

The Mexican international Hirving Lozano signed a goal this Sunday in his team’s 6-0 win, the Naples, al Fiorentina, on the eighteenth day of the Italian Serie A.

Lozano reached all eight goals this league season and scored, in the 38th minute, the momentary 3-0 when taking advantage of a spectacular personal play by Lorenzo Insigne down the left wing.

The Mexican, increasingly decisive in the coach’s balances Gennaro Gattuso, contributed to the comfortable win for Napoli, completed by a double from Insigne and the German’s goals Diego Demme, the Polish Piotr Zielinski and Matteo Politano.

However, the win did not satisfy the Azzurro strategist, who is aware that his team could have done better, especially Hirving Lozano, who had played in another position, according to him, another game volume could have been seen according to the technician.

“I am satisfied with the way the team interpreted the game. I saw mentality, strength and sacrifice. Despite the great result, we took a chance and put Fiorentina back in the game a couple of times”, Said the strategist after the game in Naples. “We come from three positive results between the championship and the cup but we know that we still have points on the way. This should give us the push to recover”.

“Today we did something different, I saw a great order. Maybe we could have done better with Lozano on the outside, we broke the line of the sides, but that was the only thing I did not like. It is true that we created but with Udinese and Empoli I did not like them from the defensive point of view“Added the strategist.

The southern team, rival of Granada in the round of 32 of the Europa League, momentarily reached third league position, six points away from leader Milan, who will play this Monday in the Cagliari field.

All this, when there are three days left for the Italian Super Cup that Naples will be played this Wednesday at the Mapei Stadium of Reggio Emilia against Juventus.

Lorenzo Insigne , the Napoli captain, signed a double and assisted in another two goals in a withering performance in the first half that led Napoli to beat Fiorentina 6-0 on Sunday and placed within the first four of Serie A.

Napoli ranked third, three points behind Inter Milan and six points behind leader Milan.

The teams had pending matches this weekend. Inter later host Juventus, champions of the Italian league in the last nine editions.

And Antonio Conte defeat their former team, Inter would be on top for best goal difference ahead of Milan’s visit to Cagliari on Monday.

In Naples, those led by Gennaro Gattuso swept from the start, with Insigne opening the scoring in the fifth minute.

Fiorentina generated chances and shook the crossbar, but Napoli did not spare theirs.

Diego Demme increased Napoli’s difference to 36 after a counterattack and Insigne enabled Mexican Hirving Lozano for the third three minutes later. The game was settled when Piotr Zieliński added another goal at the edge of the break.

Insigne doubled his personal account by converting a penalty in the second game, after Tiémoué Bakayoko was knocked over by the steering wheel Gaetano Castrovilli.

Alternate Matteo Politano capped an unmitigated victory for Napoli by shaking the nets in the last minute.

