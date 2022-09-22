Maybe you don’t have this third-person shooter on your radar and it achieves something very difficult: it always goes further

The Polish studio Flying Wild Hog signs Evil West, a hybrid between Devil May Cry and God of War (2018) with hints of Doom Eternal that, due to its characteristic premise, its curious sense of humor and its aggressiveness at the controls —or at the keyboard and mouse—, aims to be one of the most “hooligan” bets at the end of the year.

Talking about Evil West implies immersing yourself fully in the next step in the evolutionary chain of Shadow Warrior’s parents. Ever since the Polish developer reimagined the original late-90s experience in 2013, fans of action titles have been keeping an eye on Flying Wild Hog’s work. Therefore, an important part of the industry awaits with open arms a proposal as naughty as it is funny that, some other delay through, will be available on November 22. And I, fortunately, have been able to access an exclusive preview that has left me with a thought as brief as it is concise: Evil West concentrates everything i expected of the.

The most striking thing about the excerpt that I have been able to complete —needless to say, before getting into the matter, which corresponds to an advanced phase of the title— is the perfect sum between action and exploration that the work poses. After almost a decade of experience in these fields, Flying Wild Hog has managed to specialize in a task that is easy to set up, but difficult to execute: finding the balance between storm and calm. On the one hand, Evil West has combat sections that, thanks to their variety, provide the player with various possibilities to fulfill their mission; on the other, when these come to an end, it places us in a large area, and at the same time limited, that hides several secrets for those interested in finding them.

Thus, the firm from Eastern Europe poses a challenge that seeks to satisfy both players eager for action and those who, in addition to enjoying this type of approach, are looking for a extra dose through exploration and investigation of the environment. For this reason, the Evil West scenarios are full of collectibles and additions that provide additional information to the story that the game offers, a point in favor that is scored in the box of the “most demanding” users with this type of content. In this way, those who decide to check what awaits behind each corner will discover both unknown stories and optional matchupsthe latter being a good option to test all the possibilities of combat.

The player always rules in Evil West

In essence, this proposal has several elements that can be combined at the mercy of the player. For this reason, Evil West allows you to link the combos that you can create thanks to its wide arsenal of available movements. On the one hand, with regard to weapons, I have had access to a revolver without aiming that acts as a standard attack, a loaded shotgun that acts as a special attack, a rifle with a scope that serves to execute from a distance and a artifact capable of paralyzing all enemies on stage; On the other hand, when it comes to more direct attacks, there is the option to link blows using the power of the gauntlet and, in turn, use the hook to close your enemies or, on the contrary, move to their position. Although it may seem limited, it is possible to multiple combinations once this playable facet is mastered.

Having delved into the combat and exploration, it’s time to do the same with the characters and the story. Although I have not been able to delve much into this aspect, mainly in that related to the protagonists of the events, I can assure you that Evil West has many touches of humor. In the preview, which allowed me to play as Jesse Rentier – the protagonist of this epic focused on hunting vampires – I also got to meet Vergil Olney, the shrewd and inexperienced assistant with less mastery than willing to lend a hand. Despite having been able to experience some traces of what the final result will be, the relationship between the two leaves some other moment which made me crack a smile. Undoubtedly, Rentier’s character and charisma point to being one of the main bastions of this work.

Finally, before diving into the final conclusions, I have found a negative aspect that can “scare” more than one: the low level of difficulty. Evil West has up to four challenge levels, ranging from the easy and normal classics to the difficult one, to unlock the extreme once the story is over. According to the game settings, the normal level is what the developers intended for the experience. And this one, and I have to point out that I do not stand out for being a player who presumes to be skilled, will hardly be a challenge for someone experienced. Therefore, if I had to point out a negative point, it would be the little challenge that is hidden behind so much action.

Evil West aims to be, in addition to one of the most positive surprises at the end of the yearThus, Evil West aims (easy joke) to be, in addition to one of the most positive surprises at the end of the year, a hooligan proposal that will make lovers of this type of experience fall in love. In combat, you can enjoy both an aggressive style such as rolling to dodge, which will be your greatest ally, as well as a more cautious one based on the shield and the possibility of healing. The exploration also stands out, for its part, and it is that sections with hooks, rails and others will be interspersed so as not to cause a feeling of repetition. In addition, all this will be seasoned with a very particular aesthetic section and optimal performance that leaves no room for doubt.

For these reasons, Evil West has left me a pleasant aftertaste in the mouth. Flying Wild Hog, once again, demonstrates his good work with action titles and his ability to give them his “personal touch”. The final result, as they have already confirmed, can be verified from the next November 22th.