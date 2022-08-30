Maybe you don’t need such a fast fiber: this is the minimum you should have to watch Netflix, play games in the cloud or listen to music

There are more and more services that we use in our day to day that require an Internet connection. Whether for work or leisure, choosing a fiber rate that does not give us connection problems and is stable can save us a lot of trouble. And in those moments when we just want to watch a movie, play a game, or listen to some music, there is nothing worse than the connection failing for whatever reason.

The more fiber contracted and the better devices you have at home, the more things you can do simultaneously that require a connection. Nevertheless, we don’t have to spend a lot of dough to install a connection that is not going to be used in its entirety. In this article we show you the bandwidth you need to enjoy your favorite moments of leisure.

A first world problem

That ‘the Internet is slow’, or that instability problems arise, is something that we at Genbeta do not want to happen in your home, precisely because we know first-hand how annoying it can be. This feeling is even greater when there are several of you at home and your connection is just right.

It depends on each process that we run on our computers, they will consume more or less bandwidth from our network. Calculate the connection you need by consuming bandwidth It can be a good option to test the fiber that you must install at home. That is why we have left you with a list of services with the minimum necessary connection recommended by the companies.

Watch movies and series in streaming

Depending on the quality in which we are going to reproduce the content, the consumption will be greater or less. In addition, although the consumption is more or less similar, it also differs in each streaming service, since they use different compression techniques and systems.

Netflix

The company recommends a minimum of 1 Mbps to play content in standard definition. If we go to HD, the consumption amounts to 3 Mbps if it is in 720p and 5 Mbps if it is in 1080p. To play content in 4K, the service recommends a minimum of 15 Mbps. If you have problems with playback, you can always limit the quality of it from the service’s own settings.

HBO Max

The service needs a minimum of 5 Mbps to be able to play HD content and 25 Mbps for 4K UHD, although HBO Max recommends 50 Mbps or more if you want to watch series and movies in the highest quality and without cuts.





Amazon Prime Video

As they recommend from their website, the service needs a minimum of 1 Mbps for SD content and 5 Mbps for HD content. If we want to play movies in 4K UHD, Amazon will require a minimum of 25 Mbps so that the content can be seen in a stable way.

Disney+

For the Disney+ service it will be necessary a minimum of 5 Mbps for HD content and 25 Mbps if we want to play series and movies in 4K UHD. Although there is no mention of standard quality in their help center, it is most likely similar to other services, i.e. 1 Mbps.

Play video games in the cloud

Users also have a plethora of options when it comes to streaming gaming. In recent years, the demand for this type of service has grown notably, with the main advantage being the possibility of being able to play without the need for a powerful computer. Of course, in this case we must have a stable connection, since by requiring an input from us, and rendering in real time from the machine that acts as a server, the recommended minimum is somewhat higher than when we start to see a movie or a series.

GeForce NOW

The NVIDIA service has a good number of titles to play from the cloud. In order to enjoy them, it will be necessary a minimum connection of 15 Mbps for 720p and 60 fps, and 25 Mbps for 1080p resolution and 60 fps. On the other hand, if what we want is to play at 4K and at 60 fps, we will need at least 40 Mbps.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Through Game Pass, users can also enjoy the game in the cloud through Microsoft servers. For it, the company recommends a minimum of 20 Mbps to be able to play. The system will automatically adjust the resolution depending on the bandwidth you can use.

PS Plus

PlayStation users also have the option to play some of the games in their catalog available from the PS Plus Extra subscription. For this, from the company recommend a minimum of 5 Mbps or 15 Mbps if we want to play in 1080p.





Google Stadia

Google’s cloud gaming service you need at least 10 Mbps if we want to play without cuts. Although from the company they recommend a minimum of 35 Mbps to be able to play in 4K under your Stadia Pro subscription.

Listen to music on streaming platforms

Of course, listening to music from streaming services does not require a connection as powerful as playing a game or watching a movie, although if there are several of us at home consuming bandwidth simultaneously, this task may be complicated.

Spotify has limited audio quality to 320 Kbps, but if we want to listen to music in HiFi CD or studio quality on services such as Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and others, the bandwidth consumed per song can go up to 1400+ Kbps for CD quality and even over 9,000 Kbps at studio quality.

Not only the contracted speed is important

Although the contracted fiber speed is an important aspect to achieve a stable and problem-free connection, it is not the only factor that can affect the quality of our connection. The devices that we have at home are also a very important part, in addition to the wiring and distribution of the WiFi connection in the home, since it is the main bottleneck.

Although sometimes wiring all our equipment through Ethernet can be a mess, It is the solution that will offer us the most stability and speed at home. If, on the other hand, we have to depend on WiFi, the location of the router will be a crucial aspect, as well as the frequency that we are using (whether 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz). The limitations of the router offered by the operator can also be another point to deal with.

Using repeaters or PLCs can be a good option, although they are not the alternatives that give us the most stability, since for this we can take advantage of a mesh network through compatible routers and create connection nodes for all the points of the house. Of course, this last solution is not usually the cheapest.

You also have to take into account the number of people living in the house and frequent use of the network. Based on that, and calculating the usual and maximum bandwidth consumption, we can have a clearer idea of ​​the fiber speed that we need to hire in our home.