Mayim Bialik to Host Remote Celebrity Talent Show for TBS – Variety

Mayim Bialik is hoping to make an enormous bang along with her new internet hosting gig.

The “Massive Bang Idea” alumna is ready to MC “Celebrity Show-Off,” a distant expertise present that includes a lineup of celebs which has been ordered at TBS.

Every of the distant sequence’ 10 episodes will give celebrities the chance to see who can produce essentially the most compelling content material from the consolation of their very own properties. The record of expertise signed up for the showcase to this point consists of Diplo, Ja Rule, Motion Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

“Wait till you see what this solid has pulled off,” stated Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “From sharing never-before-seen skills, to performing loopy stunts and even bringing on particular visitors, the celebs’ exhibits are creatively formidable with DIY appeal – since our solid are all working with the constraints of what they’ve received out there at dwelling.”

“Celebrity Show-Off” is predicated on the favored Korean present “My Little Tv,” and hails from the chief producer of “The Masked Singer.”

Associated Tales

“After discovering ‘The Masked Singer’ and bringing it to American audiences, I’ve been looking out for fascinating and progressive Korean codecs. ‘Celebrity Show-Off’ is precisely that – a contemporary, enjoyable sequence in contrast to the rest on tv,” stated govt producer Craig Plestis. “It’s a innovative tackle superstar competitors that can permit viewers to see their favourite stars in fully new methods, and put a smile on their faces in these making an attempt instances.”

Plestis isn’t the one producer bringing Korean content material to Hollywood, as this present represents the newest on a rising assortment of sequence which originated in Korea.

The unique “Celebrity Show-Off” is produced by Munhwa Broadcasting Company, and this new model is being govt produced by Plestis for Sensible Canine Media. Additionally on board as an EP is Tom Forman, alongside Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer. Aliyah Silverstein will function govt producer and showrunner.

Plestis and Sensible Canine Media are represented by Paradigm.

“We’ve all seen exhibits the place stars are produced to dance, or sing, or compete. This isn’t that. These celebrities are uncooked and unfiltered and nobody is aware of what they’ll do subsequent,” added Forman. “Which means making the present is essentially the most difficult factor ever, and watching it’s pure pleasure.”

This additionally isn’t Bialik’s first present since “Massive Bang Idea” got here to an finish, as she is re-teaming along with her TBBT co-star Jim Parsons on a Fox multi-camera comedy.