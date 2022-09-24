Mayo Zambada’s wife will be able to enjoy her millions again and this is the reason

The Mayo Zamabada is the main one in the Sinaloa Cartel (Photo: Special)

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) unblocked the bank accounts of Leticia Ortiz Hernandezwife Ismael “El Mayo Zambada Garciaidentified by the DEA as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, after the FIU froze the accounts of Ortiz Hernández and the drug trafficker’s sisters in December 2019, Modesta and Ana Maria Zambada Garcia.

The Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters ratified the decision of the district judge who ordered the lifting of the account of one of the capo’s sentimental partners. In 2010 Zambada García let the journalist Julio Scherer (1926-2015) interview him and even shared some details of his intimate life, such as the fact that he had six wives. “The six are here, in the ranches. Daughters of the mountain, like me”.

The magistrates pointed out to the FIU that it must justify its statements to freeze accounts because otherwise “power would be left so that they can indiscriminately block all types of accounts by simply mentioning that it is an organization whose purpose is money laundering. (…) ”, reported Riotwelvefrom Culiacan.

Leticia Ortiz’s lawyers assured that the FIU blocks the family circle of “Mayo” derived from requests from the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and the Secretary of National Defense, but that there was no documentation to support the existence of a request. expressly to carry out the blocking of accounts formulated by a foreign authority or international organization that has powers in the matter and with competence to make such a request in accordance with a bilateral or multilateral treaty.

The analysis of information that the FIU collected warned that Leticia Ortiz had manipulated large sums of money that had a high degree of probability of coming from illicit activities related to drug trafficking. In 2019, the sister of “Mayo”, Ana María Zambada García, assured that she is a retired teacher and that the money she received in her blocked account was from her pension from her ISSSTE.

Mother of Serafin Zambada

Serafin Zambada pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 66 months in prison.

Leticia Ortiz is the mother of Serafin Zambada Ortiz, the youngest son of “El Mayo” who on April 25 had a car accident in Caborca, Sonora, where his wife died and he was seriously injured. Serafín, nicknamed “El Flaco”, was arrested at the Nogales border crossing, Dennis DeConcini, in November 2013, when he tried to cross into the United States, where he was wanted by justice for the crimes of conspiring to traffic 100 kilos of cocaine and more than a ton of marijuana.

The youngest son of “Mayo” pleaded guilty in a Federal Court in September 2014, but it was not until March 2018 that Judge Dana M. Sabraw sentenced him to 66 months, for which he was released in September of that same year.

The judge took into consideration a series of letters written by relatives and friends of the young man, who they described him as “a family man”, “courteous”, “intelligent” and “helpful”.

In a letter sent to the Federal court in San Diego, Serafin’s mother, Leticia Ortiz Hernandez, wrote: “The same men who not long ago sponsored our children in the church and promised to raise them to be good Catholics (the Arellano Félixes, in 1990), were now trying to kill them.”

Session in the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Twitter/Mx_Diputados)

In February 2022, the Chamber of Deputies approved a reform that allowed new powers in favor of the FIU, such as blocking bank accounts without prior judicial resolution, when there are indications of financing terrorism or money laundering. It was an opinion promoted by the former head of the FIU, Santiago Grandson, and that began to be discussed in Congress since the end of 2019, in the last legislature. And it is that when he passed to the Senate he underwent modifications by the morenista Ricardo Monrealso it returned to the lower house.

With 269 votes in favor and 219 against, the Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday, February 15, a reform to the Fifth Title of the Credit Institutions Law granted to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) new attributions. Among what was approved, he highlighted that they should be financial institutions are responsible for notifying individuals or legal entities (users) about the freezing of their bank accounts, and not the FIU.

He even pointed out the procedure to be followed by those who are included in the Blocked People Listwhich will have a term of 10 business days to file your response. This will count from the day after they are informed in writing of the grounds, cause or causes of the disqualification of their accounts, by the Ministry of Finance (SHC), the FIU and the banking institution.

“By providing greater legal certainty in the administrative procedures of financial intelligence, it will give more certainty within the Mexican system to combat operations with resources of illicit origin,” the FIU justified at the time.

