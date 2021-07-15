Mayorkas Accused Of Denying Cubans, Haitians US Access As a result of They might ‘vote In opposition to The Commie Bulls-‘

Hometown Safety Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confronted heavy blowback for mentioning Tuesday that the ones fleeing violence in Cuba or Haiti through sea would no longer be allowed into the U.S. — and would both be returned or referred to a 3rd nation.

“The time is rarely proper to aim migration through sea,” Mayorkas mentioned at a information convention on Tuesday. “Permit me to be transparent: If you are taking to the ocean, you are going to no longer come to the US.”

Social media critics erupted Wednesday, leveling robust accusations towards the Biden management for ultimate the doorways to Cubans and Haitians fleeing violent political uprisings of their nation whilst keeping up exceptionally lax immigration restrictions on the US-Mexico border.

“Biden’s DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas PROVES his function is to open the borders to unlawful immigrants who’re prone to vote Democrat, whilst slamming the door on anti-communist Cuban refugees who usually are long run Republicans,” Dinesh D’souza wrote Wednesday.

“DHS Secretary Mayorkas does no longer need official asylum-seekers fleeing Cuba to return to the USA regardless of his circle of relatives having executed simply that,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote Wednesday. “It seems that he handiest needs other people pretending to want asylum as a result of the ones other people will nonetheless vote for socialist Democrats!”

“DHS secretary Mayorkas (Cuban immigrant who fled together with his circle of relatives in 1960) says no safe haven for Cubans fleeing the rustic,” a conservative pundit who is going through the take care of Suburban Black Guy wrote. “I’m wondering why… May it’s as a result of they’re prone to naturalize, search citizenship, and vote AGAINST the entire commie bulls— the Democrats are pushing?”

Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden puzzled why Mayorkas doesn’t say “this to illegals crossing our southern border?”

Different customers famous that Mayorkas’s personal circle of relatives fled Cuba in 1960 when he was once only a yr previous.

“Mayorkas is a Cuban nationwide whose circle of relatives fled to the US and Florida. Do you assume a unmarried cable information host like Cuomo, Tapper or Chuck Todd will ask him about this? Only one?,” the Spectator contributor Stephen L. Miller wrote.

Impartial journalist Jordan Schachtel mentioned it’s “sickening” that Mayorkes is “denying others the chance that was once offered to him when he was once a child. I will be able to handiest believe the betrayal that his fellow Cuban-American citizens really feel.”

Mayorkas mentioned that the Coast Guard is tracking for job that signifies will increase in unlawful migration around the Florida Straits. He warned that the waters are unhealthy, in particular right through typhoon seasons — and that 20 other people had died within the waters in contemporary weeks.

Mayorkas mentioned that the U.S. is taking a look at parole methods for other people in the ones nations—methods that have been suspended through the Trump management. However he mentioned that the ones stuck at sea could be both returned or moved to another nation—however no longer the US.

“They’re returned through vessels of interdiction. If people determine a well-founded worry of persecution or torture, they’re referred to 3rd nations for agreement,” he mentioned. “They’re going to no longer input the US.”

