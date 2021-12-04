Mayweather exploded against Canelo and the alleged doping: “I don’t know if it was clean” (Photo: Instagram @cabelo // Twitter @ahorargentina)

One of the most important and short-lived rivalries in boxing today involves Saul Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather Jr, who faced in 2013 with a victory for the American by split decision, but who could not have a rematch due to the age and commitments of the Money.

This defeat is the only one of Canelo throughout his career and one of the results that he boasts the most Mayweather Currently, because although he was no longer in his best moment, he was able to defeat who today is considered one of the best pound for pound, so he is constantly in charge of putting him on the table.

These types of statements always stand out when they question him about the level of the Guadalajara boxer, to whom he continually dedicates negative comments and that question your reputation and professionalism, as happened in the last press conference he offered.

Floyd Mayweather attacked Canelo Álvarez for his positive past in an antidoping test (Photo: Youtube / FightHype)

When asked about what he sees of him in Canelo Alvarez, despite respecting their work, the American declined the question and focused on recognizing his compatriots who have not received the same recognition, and then directing his response to the controversies that the Mexican has had in anti-doping tests.

“Canelo is one of the best, but he is not the only one and (talking only about him) is not right. (…) We always are: ‘Canelo, Canelo, Canelo’, ‘steroids, steroids, steroids’, and all of you don’t talk about it, “said Mayweather in the preview of the fight between Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz.

He later questioned that he has not used banned substances in other fights he has won and even dared to say that winning him was a simple thing in 2013.

“We don’t really know all the fighters that he beat that may not have been clean in a lot of those fights. We are ‘Canelo, Canelo, Canelo’, but come on man, that child was a piece of cake “

Canelo Álvarez became the first boxer to unify all the super middleweight belts (Photo: EFE / CAROLINE BREHMAN)

The subject of the assumption doping from Canelo Alvarez exploded in 2018, when he unexpectedly received a notification from the Nevada Athletic Commission in which he received a sanction for having found traces of clenbuterol during an anti-doping test, all two months after the rematch against Gennady Golovkin.

Clenbuterol is a drug that can work broadly to grow muscle mass, which is why it is internationally banned for use in professional disciplines; Nevertheless, this substance is common in some edible meats due to the treatment they give the animal when it is alive.

“As part of the voluntary tests with which Canelo Álvarez insisted before the fight on May 5, one of the results came back positive for clenbuterol levels, in line with the contamination of meat that has affected dozens of athletes in Mexico in recent years“Affirmed the promoter of Álvarez at that time, Golden Boy Promotions, during a statement.

Canelo Álvarez lost a split decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013 (Photo: AP)

To culminate with the attacks on the Mexican, the Pretty Boy expressed his total disagreement with the challenge he announced Eddy reynoso to fight the WBC cruiserweight champion, Member Makabu, since according to his words, he was avoiding David Benavidez.

“Canelo is a tremendous fighter, but in my personal opinion, is dodging David Benavidez. Do I like this fight (against Ilunga Makabu)? Absolutely not. We want to see Benavidez ”, declared the American.

