Mayweather showed off his luxurious $ 18 million watch and launched a strong message on the networks

Floyd Mayweather showed off one of his most expensive watches.

A Floyd Mayweather he loves luxuries. With the fortune he reaped during his years in the ring, in a fantastic sporting career that transformed him into one of the richest athletes of all time, he gave himself the pleasure of investing in high-value pieces, such as cars, properties, works for art, formalwear and jewelry. In fact, clocks they are one of its weaknesses.

And on the eve of the Christmas, the legendary boxer surprised his followers with a publication in which he shows one of his most valuable jewels: a watch of Jacob & Co. gold and diamonds valued at 18 million dollars, one of the most important that he has in his collection.

“I made it to the top without giving a damn, so why should I start now? USD 18 million for the watch “, wrote Money on his official Instagram account, where he showed this accessory closely.

This exclusive piece called Billionaire It is made of white gold and covered by 313 diamonds with emerald cut, which adds 260 carats of pure brilliance. The watch features a ruby ​​of 1.21 carat adorning the crown. The signature Jacob & Co, Known for its elaborate diamond and gemstone jewelry of the highest quality, it has produced only one specimen, ranking it among the most expensive in the world.

As reported at the time by the magazine Forbes, was introduced to the world for the first time in 2015 in Baselworld of that year. It is a creation of the aforementioned firm in affiliation with the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and his company Billionaire Lifestyle SARL.

Since that exhibition before Logan Paul in June, where he put on a modest match and disappointed several of his fans, Floyd Mayweather He has dedicated himself to enjoying his money and taking care of his investments. No one will take away the nickname of being considered one of the best fighters in history, since he ended his professional career with an impressive record of 50-0. And although he is still close to boxing in a commercial way, everything indicates that he will not be part of one of those fights that allowed him to reach the top of the sport.

