Mazatlan vs. America: where and when to see the pending match of day 2

Águilas and Cañoneros will play the pending duel of day 2 at the Kraken (Photo: [email protected])

The Kraken Soccer Stadium, located on the Mexican coast of the Pacific Ocean, will receive two teams with a match pending on matchday 2. Mazatlan gunboats will honor the Eagles of America, who will play the match in one of the most tense moments in the Santiago Solari era. Meanwhile, Beñat San José will seek the mandatory victory to get out of the last places from the standings table.

Two teams with very similar presents will face each other after the planned time due to the maintenance of the grass of the sports venue. However, the units in play are vital for one of the two teams to get break the losing streak that made them fall to the bottom of the ranking at the start of Grita México Clausura 2022. Although the visiting team is more colorful, the locality could be decisive for a hypothetical victory of Mazatlan.

The state of Sinaloa is in the orange color of the epidemiological risk traffic light. However, the classification did not prevent the tickets for the meeting between the Liga MX teams from running out. Because the authorized capacity for the dispute is 60 percent, Nearly 15,000 people will be able to cheer on their players from the stadium’s grandstand. The rest of the followers will be able to follow the actions through various platforms.

Nicolás Benedetti has scored a goal in Mazatlán’s last two games (Photo: Screenshot/ESPN)

Place: El Kraken Soccer Stadium, Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

Date: Wednesday February 16.

Hour: 19:00

TV: the pending duel of day 2 will be taken to open television thanks to the team of Aztec Sports on channel 7. Meanwhile, channel TUDN It will be the option for people who prefer to follow the meeting through the paid signal.

Application and internet: Both companies will have the broadcast of the match on their digital internet platforms, as well as the official application. However, the team Aztec Sports will enable the signal for free in both options. the of TUDN It will only be available to subscription users.

Radio: the radio listeners will be able to follow the narration of the meeting live and direct by the 730 amplitude modulated (am) station, in charge of the team of The Deportes.

Club América has only obtained four points out of a possible 16 (Photo: Twitter/@andremarinpuig)

Both the Eagles and Gunboats are coming off a win in their most recent meeting. But nevertheless, the statistic in the table favors the residents of the capital by one point thanks to the tie they consolidated in their debut of the semester. In that sense, Santiago Solari has the pressure to improve team performance before the direct classification to the league is compromised by the constant loss of points.

After beating Club Santos Laguna, Solari will have a series of sensitive absences due to injuries and expulsions. In that sense, the Argentine strategist will not have Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Pedro Aquino and Miguel Layún, so you must solve, again, with adequate training so as not to suffer in the area where its strategy has been most violated during its cycle.

For its part, Mazatlan comes from consolidating a couple of good performances. Although they fell by four goals to three against the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), the minimal difference and the uncovering scorer of the players left a good taste in the mouth. Meanwhile, the good moment materialized with a convincing victory of two goals for nil against the Xolos de Tijuana. In both meetings, the Colombian Nicholas Benedetti It became a fundamental piece.

