“Maze Runner” Star Ki Hong Lee Signs On With Korean Agency Saram Entertainment

Ki Hong Lee, finest identified for his roles within the “Maze Runner” movie sequence and Netflix present “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” has signed an unique contract with Korean company Saram Entertainment.

The company launched an official announcement on June 15 and acknowledged, “Ki Hong Lee left an enduring impression by means of the ‘Maze Runner’ movie sequence and grew to become often known as a Korean-American actor who will assist lead the way forward for Hollywood. He has constructed up a stable filmography and grown a lot as an actor, and we won’t maintain again on our help for him in order that he can excel much more, not solely in Korea, however in Asia as an entire.”

Ki Hong Lee made a particular look within the 2017 Korean movie “The Mayor” as Steve Hong, a Harvard legislation graduate who had huge goals of stepping into Korean politics, and in addition appeared on SBS’s “Grasp within the Home” in the course of the present’s journey to Los Angeles. By signing on with Saram Entertainment, he’s anticipated to develop his actions in Asia sooner or later.

In Saram Entertainment, Ki Hong Lee joins different actors similar to Gong Myung, Kwon Yool, Byun Yo Han, Lee Je Hoon, Honey Lee, Jo Jin Woong, Yoon Kye Sang, Ladies’ Technology‘s Sooyoung, Han Ye Ri, and extra.

