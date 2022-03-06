Mazepin’s reaction after being fired from Formula 1 and the two drivers fighting for his seat at Haas

Nikita Mazepin will finally not continue in Formula 1 (Photo: Reuters)

Rumors that began hours after the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory were confirmed. Haas He decided to end all kinds of ties with him. Russian pilot Nikita Mazepin at the same time he decided cut the sponsorship contract that had the company of his father, the tycoon Dimitry, of fluid ties with Vladimir Putin. The runner who debuted last year in the Formula 1 finally will not have a slot on the grid this season less than a month before the start of the new schedule.

the corridor of 23 yearswho did not add points in 2021 and fell behind his teammate in the one-on-one fight with Mick Schumacher in the general analysis, decided to issue a statement in Russian and English on his social networks to express his dissatisfaction with the decision after The dismissal. “Dear fans and supporters, I am very disappointed to hear that my Formula 1 contract has been terminated.opened his defense in the posting that he carried out in the account of Instagram which has more than 590 thousand followers.

“While I understand the difficulties, the ruling of the FIA ​​plus my permanent willingness to accept the proposed conditions to continue were completely ignored, and no process was followed in this unilateral step. I am very grateful to all those who have sought understanding and have expressed their support,” said Mazepin, relying on the determination that the FIA ​​issued in recent days where it clarified that it would allow the participation of Russian riders in its divisional races, but that it would not enable them. to fly their flag and should act under a neutral banner.

His father Dmitry Mazepin has close ties to Vladimir Putin.

However, the doors for Nikita had begun to close in the sports field after the first step he took Great Britain of ban russian licenses. That meant Mazepin didn’t could be aboard the Haas on the 10th date of the championship of Formula 1 that will take place on July 3 at the legendary Silverstone racetrack.

Not to mention that his landing in the team with North American roots commanded by Gene Haas had developed largely by the economic injection that his father provided for the growth of the team. Haas decided eliminate the colors of the Russian flag that he had on the bodywork of his car and delete the company’s advertising Uralkali –owned by Dmitry Mazepin– just one day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Without financial support or good sports results, the future of the runner in the divisional hung by a thread.

“I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent in Formula 1 and I sincerely hope that we can be together again at a better time. I will have more to tell you in the future”, he clarified in the letter. “Haas F1 Team has chosen to terminate Uralkali’s sponsor and driver Nikita Mazepin’s contract with immediate effect. As part of the F1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a peaceful way to resolve the conflict.”, The team had detailed in a brief report that it shared on its networks.

Pietro Fittipaldi has long shaped the Haas structure (IG:pifitti).

The battle is now in your available seat with one week remaining for the last round of practice tests in Bahrain and 15 days for the kick-off of the 2022 calendar that will take place at the Sakhir International Circuit. Initially, as reported Sky from Germany, the training tests would have on board the car the North American of Brazilian roots Piero Fittipaldia 25-year-old athlete who has been a Haas reserve rider since 2018, who has two official races as Romain Grosjean’s replacement in 2020 and is the grandson of the iconic Emerson Fittipaldi.

Giovinazzi has extensive experience in Formula 1 (Photo: Reuters)

However, the chain O’Globe from Brazil stressed that Fittipaldi fights for the place with Italian rider Antonio Giovinazziwho had an outstanding performance with Prema Racing in Formula 2 during 2016 by finishing 2nd in the tournament behind Pierre Gasly and made the jump to F1 for 2017. He briefly went through Cleanbut it was also under the orbit of Haas. Finally, in 2018 it won a place at Alfa Romeo as a test driver and was definitively confirmed in that team for the following year as Kimi Raikkonen’s partner. He spent three seasons there with some outstanding performances such as the 5th place in the 2019 Brazilian GP. It must be taken into account that the BBC also added to the list of candidates the surnames of Jehan Daruvala (Indian F2 driver) and Oscar Piastri (2020 Australian F2 champion driver and current Alpine test rider)

For this 2022, the team opted for a resounding change in its pilot grid with the arrivals of Valtteri Bottas and the young Chinese Guanyu Zhou. Giovinazzi, emerged from the Ferrari drivers’ academy, was then left without a team. For now…

