Mbappé published a letter to explain his decision to continue at PSG and reject Real Madrid’s offer: “I understand your disappointment”

The decision of Kylian Mbappé to renew with Paris Saint Germain could be decisive for the development of football on the European continent in the coming years. Beyond the strong interest of Real Madridthe French striker meditated for six months listening to different offers to finally choose to keep the shirt of the recent champion of the Ligue 1. Still with many goals ahead at club level, the Tortuga explained his determination with an open letter on social media.

“From a very young age I have been driven by the same passion and the same ambition. Sometimes that causes me some misunderstandings, but I assume this frankness that is my courtesy to myself. Today I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain.”, wrote the footballer, justifying the long wait that was generated around his future. Without further ado, he made it clear that his idea is to continue with the PSG colors along with Lionel Messi and company.

One of the most striking paragraphs was when he named the Spanish team that negotiated so much for him. “I would also like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and its president Florentino Pérez. I recognize the luck and privilege of being wanted by such a great institution. I understand your disappointment, it lives up to my doubts. I will be his first fan in the Champions League final, in Paris, my home”, he explained about his other suitor.

To close, he made a profound reflection on what his next step will be in the French capital: “I am very happy to be able to continue evolving in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished. And that gives me the opportunity to pursue my dreams.” After a season that was once again exceptional, but tarnished for the PSG for his elimination precisely against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the 23-year-old scorer would have obtained the sports guarantees he requested to stay and would be placed in the “center of the project”.

Although details of the agreement are still unknown, Eurosport assured that the Parisian team will disburse a gigantic sum of money to ensure the continuity of its maximum figure. The institution would pay him 300 million euros as a bonus for what would be his signing and that Kylian’s net salary per season would reach 100 million euros.

THE COMPLETE LETTER FROM MBAPPÉ

From a very young age, instead of dreaming my life, I prefer to live my dream.

It is at once a choice, a principle and a privilege. From a very young age, I tried to move from challenge to challenge. From a very young age I have been building a path towards the summits, whatever they may be, but always taking care to respect a line of conduct, a framework and others.

From a very young age I have been driven by the same passion and the same ambition. Sometimes that causes me some misunderstandings, but I assume this frankness that is my courtesy to myself. Today I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to achieve the highest. I would like to thank the president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, for his confidence, his ability to listen and his patience.

I also have a thought for all Paris Saint-Germain fans, in France and around the world, for their countless displays of love, especially in recent months.

I would also like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Pérez. I recognize the luck and privilege of being wanted by such a great institution. I understand your disappointment, it lives up to my doubts. I will be his first fan in the Champions League final, in Paris, my home.

I am very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished. And that gives me the opportunity to pursue my dreams.

