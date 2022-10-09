Mbappé’s enigmatic message after PSG’s draw that caused a stir in France: is there a conflict with Galtier?

PSG could not with Reims and took a draw (Getty Images)

With the absence of Lionel Messiy Neymar entering from the bank, The talent of Kylian Mbappé was not enough for PSG and he took just one point on his visit to Reims (0-0) in a duel in which the Parisian team finished with 10 men after the expulsion of Sergio Ramos.

The Gallic striker did not stand out in attack which he shared with the Spaniards Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia and went back to zero for the second time in a row after failing to convert in the duel on the third Champions League date against Benfica.

However, at the end of the match, it was a message from you the one that aroused the murmurs about his role within the team and her relationship with coach Christophe Galtier.

“Tie, meeting on Tuesday”wrote the French striker in a stories of Instagram in which he appeared with his thumbs up and referring to the second leg against Benfica next week. But the controversy stemmed from one of the hashtag that he used: while with one he said “#IcicestParis” (This is Paris)”, with the other he remarked “#PivotGang” (Pivot Gang). “How to interpret this message? Should this be seen as just a joke? Or proof of some frustration?” asked the French newspaper RMC Sports.

This last sentence was the one that aroused the rumors about a possible problem with the technician Christophe Galtierespecially after the footballer’s statements after the duel against Austria on September 22.

“I have a lot more freedom (in the France team), the coach (Didier Deschamps) knows that there is a 9 like Olive (Giroud), who takes the place of the defenders, and I can walk, go to space, ask for passes… In Paris it is different, there is not that, they ask me to play the pivot ”, he explained.

The footballer spoke on his networks after the draw against Reims (Reuters)

At that time, Galtier was consulted about those words and assured that his position in the PSG offensive was “A discussion we had during preparation. Before the season started we also had this discussion about the offensive structure with the president and Luis Campos (the athletic director). We were all convinced that we needed a fourth player with a different profile to multiply the solutions. This fourth player did not come.”highlighted alluding to the arrival of a striker with marked characteristics of number 9.

“What a shame, but it is what it is. Kylian has this reference player in the France team when Olivier Giroud is at his side. We have another situation, other profiles, but they are also very interesting. I don’t think Kylian has less freedom. We treat it more like a pivot because it is the only fixed point. In the France team he finds other possible paths. But it is just as smart to find the right associations with Leowho knows how to give the balls at the right time, and especially with Neywhich delivers the balls in its preferential space”, he sentenced.

KEEP READING

Two cards in ten seconds: the unusual expulsion of Sergio Ramos at PSG

Questions against PSG for Messi’s physical discomfort: “Has he pulled the rope too much?”

Without Lionel Messi, PSG drew goalless in their visit to Reims