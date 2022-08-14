Mbappé’s strange gestures of annoyance in the middle of PSG’s win that went viral

The striker was annoyed when he did not receive a pass from a teammate

This Saturday Kylian Mbappe was unusually fastidious in the goleada of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 5-2 against him Montpellier. The striker, author of one of the goals, was a trend on social networks after he finished the game for an image of him that went viral and that exposed his discomfort on the field of play.

Near the end of the first half, Vitinha spearheaded a counterattack through midfield and instead of opening to the left to Kiki, chose to continue his career to the other side. noticing that, number 7 stopped, turned around and made a clear angry gesture with his arm. Evidently, he understood that the play had to continue on his side.

It should be noted that Mbappe he missed a penalty and then, in the second half, when he scored the partial 4-1, he did not shout it. His companions ran to hug him, but the Young Wonder lowered his head, in another gesture of his obvious annoyance at the game.

*Mbappé did not celebrate his goal against Montpellier

Who was consulted about it was his partner, the Italian Marco Verratt in a mixed zone, who downplayed what happened on the Parc des Princes pitch: “Kylian is a player who always wants to do everything well. I think with the missed penalty he was getting a bit angry, but that’s normal, he’s a great player, he always wants to make a difference”. In this sense, he added: “When you fail at something, you get disappointed, that’s normal. But later he showed it, already with the first goal in which he was decisive, then with his goal. But that’s a treat when he’s angry because it means he cares a lot.”

the team coach, Christophe Galtieralso spoke in Canal + On Mbappé’s gestures of annoyance: “I see the action, it’s at the end of the first half. Again, Kylian had played 45, 60 and 30 minutes in preparation, his last game being three weeks ago. Automatically, I knew that it was going to cost on a physical level. Y He described the footballer’s moodiness as “anecdotal”.

“He’s a competitor, he wants to be good, he wants to be good fast. But a great footballer is not intermittent, he takes a little time to recover 100% of his athletic abilities. When he is at 100%, he will make even more of a difference. They are players who like to score, who want to score, who attack… it’s a bit normal that he’s… not disappointed but a bit short physically compared to his teammates”.

The newspaper The team cataloged these attitudes as “surprising” and detailed: “On several occasions we saw him with his head lowered or his eyes to the sky, his hands on his hips. As if disconnected from what was happening on the ground, lost in the thoughts of him ”. Journalist José Barroso from that medium affirmed that in the Princes Park it was discussed that he loads with some “personal problems” and even warned that in this last week “he was upset at the Camp des Loges.”

In a team like PSGstar-studded and with a history of locker room conflict, these types of gestures of Mbappe that were minimized by Verrati and by Galtier they do not seem to contribute much to the climate of a club that intends to win the Champions League for the first time in its history.

KEEP READING:

The pearls of Messi’s game in PSG’s win against Montpellier

With Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in attack, PSG thrashed Montpellier 5-2

PSG’s decision after Lionel Messi was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or