MBC Responds To Reports Of “Espresso Prince” Cast Reunion For Documentary

The forged of the hit 2007 drama “Espresso Prince” is likely to be coming collectively for a reunion!

On August 21, News1 reported {that a} new documentary mission was being made about “Espresso Prince” that would function the lead actors. This documentary mission is rumored to launch in September on DOCUFLEX. Somewhat than specializing in the forged’s reunion, nevertheless, the documentary is reportedly set in an interview format in regards to the that means of youth.

A supply from MBC said, “It’s true that we’re producing a ‘Espresso Prince’ documentary. However the broadcast particulars and contents haven’t been finalized.”

“Espresso Prince” is an 18-episode mini-series that aired in 2007 a couple of lady named Go Eun Chan, who pretends to be male in an effort to get a job as a café waiter and pose because the faux boyfriend of Choi Han Kyul, who’s making an attempt to keep away from an organized marriage. The drama scored excessive scores on the time and a lot of the forged, which incorporates Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Solar Gyun, Kim Dong Wook, Chae Jung An, and Kim Jae Wook, have gone on to stellar careers.

Watch “Espresso Prince” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)