MBC’s “House Alone” Issues Statement Regarding Outfit Worn By MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

MBC’s “House Alone: Women’ Secret Celebration,” a spin-off of “House Alone,” has responded to issues relating to an outfit worn by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa on the present.

Beforehand, Hwasa, together with fellow forged members Han Hye Jin and Park Na Rae, participated in a reside broadcast on the present’s official YouTube channel. Within the broadcast, Hwasa appeared sporting an outfit that seemed just like a buba, which is a standard Nigerian shirt.

The outfit raised issues amongst worldwide viewers, who nervous that she was exhibiting a scarcity of cultural consciousness by presenting the nation’s conventional outfit in a comedic gentle.

On July 25, producers from the present responded to viewer issues by means of an announcement posted as a remark below the YouTube video in query. The assertion reads:

Now we have acquired adverse messages relating to Hwasa’s outfit. We wish to make clear that this outfit originated from a Korean ‘sauna’ outfit that Hwasa usually wore on our program. We had no intention of comically presenting a standard outfit from a specific nation. We notice that a few of you have got falsely recognized Hwasa’s outfit as a mirrored image of a standard Nigerian outfit. Moreover, as a result of comedic style of our present, a few of you have got proven issues suggesting a comical reflection of conventional outfits and the potential for it resulting in racism. Nonetheless, we wish to guarantee you that that we had no intention of relating her outfit to 1 from a particular tradition. We hope this gives an evidence to your issues. Thanks for all your love and assist for our program.

