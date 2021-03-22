MBC’s Investigative Program Interviews Alleged Victims And Witnesses Of Ji Soo’s School Violence + Ji Soo Responds

On March 20, MBC’s “True Story Expedition Workforce” (literal title) reported on the varsity violence accusations surrounding Ji Soo.

This system featured a number of alleged victims who every spoke about their experiences. Certainly one of Ji Soo’s center faculty classmates, known as “A” within the present, defined that Ji Soo had usually ordered him to purchase him bread and snacks from the varsity cafeteria and that he normally had to make use of his personal cash to pay for them. “He would set a time, like one or two minutes, and he’d hit me if I didn’t make it again in time,” A stated.

An additional defined, “He would name my cellphone and say to me, ‘You recognize you need to deliver cash tomorrow, proper?’ It began small from 5,000 received (roughly $4.4) to 10,000 received (roughly $8.8), and the quantity steadily went as much as 100,000 received (roughly $88.5). He was very malicious along with his bullying. For quizzes or midterms, he made me take his assessments for him.”

One other center faculty classmate, known as “B,” shared, “He would kick me within the butt or thighs, strike me on the pinnacle, slap my face, or punch me within the chest or within the pit of the abdomen. He gave me missions. For instance, to stand up throughout class and sing or dance. Mainly, I used to be his jester. He sat within the again row in school, so he used me as a defend when he slept. If my posture was only a bit off, he hit me on the again of the pinnacle.”

A revealed, “We did report him. However [the bullies] weren’t fearful of the academics. I feel that was the largest problem. They’d simply bully a unique child, after which a unique child, and the sample would proceed. Later, we started to suppose that nothing would change even when we reported them. So since then, the children didn’t dare to report them.”

This system visited the members of the family of one of many victims. The sufferer’s mom expressed, “I used to be flipping by TV channels, and Ji Soo got here on. So I went, ‘That bastard,’ and switched channels.”

The mom of one other sufferer stated, “I don’t watch his dramas. It’s terrible. Even now, he makes me shudder.” She defined that she had gone to talk with the varsity principal on the time and was shocked by principal’s angle. Her husband continued, “On their method out, the principal stated, ‘They actually have a lot time on their palms. Have they got nothing higher to do?” The mom additionally revealed that her little one’s homeroom instructor had known as her to recommend that they transfer some place else to keep away from the opportunity of her little one being designated to the identical highschool as Ji Soo.

The present’s manufacturing group then went to Ji Soo’s center faculty, and faculty personnel there acknowledged that there was nothing they may inform them as a result of a very long time had handed and the entire academics and employees from the time have been not working on the faculty.

One other center faculty classmate, “C,” acknowledged that he and his buddy, who was a sufferer of Ji Soo’s bullying, ate cup noodles behind a TV in school for lunch as a result of they have been afraid of operating into Ji Soo within the cafeteria.

Two extra center faculty classmates, “D” and “E,” defined that Ji Soo had began off as a bully in his class till he was recruited by a gaggle of college delinquents in his second 12 months and began exercising extra energy. E elaborated, “It was very systematic. There was the group of delinquents together with Kim Ji Soo, and below them they’d the children who carried out the motion. Should you went in opposition to them, you’d be ostracized by the entire grade or grow to be topic to highschool violence.”

Center faculty classmate “F” had a unique perspective on the case. He stated, “It’s true that Ji Soo was a perpetrator of college violence, and he admitted it himself. However the elements that aren’t true… I needed to say that he ought to solely be punished for what he actually did.” Concerning the accusation that Ji Soo had pressured his male classmates to carry out sexual acts, F stated, “From my reminiscence, there’s no method he would have executed that. If one thing like that had occurred, my mates and classmates would have recognized about one thing that surprising.”

F additionally acknowledged that he was sure he knew who the preliminary accuser was and that the preliminary accuser was additionally a extreme bully himself. F stated, “The child who was the highest bully in his first and second 12 months immediately turned an outcast in his third 12 months. He’s placing the blame on Kim Ji Soo for lots of issues that different youngsters did to him.”

“True Story Expedition Workforce” additionally met with a few of Ji Soo’s elementary faculty classmates. Certainly one of them claimed, “Throughout a retreat, he did sexual issues to a few of the boys, and everybody in the identical class noticed it. We pretended to not see in case we turned his subsequent goal.” One other classmate stated, “In elementary faculty, at first, I used to be solely a sufferer of gentle sexual harassment and verbal abuse, however it bought extra extreme as time handed. I truly noticed him masturbate in school.”

Ji Soo’s company stated in a press release addressed to the present, “Along with his official letter of apology, Ji Soo is resolving the problem by constantly apologizing and asking for forgiveness from the victims he has gotten in contact with.” The company emphasised as soon as extra that the claims of sexual assault weren’t true.

In a written response additionally addressed to this system, Ji Soo acknowledged, “Throughout my faculty days, I frolicked with a gaggle of delinquents and foolishly lived within the phantasm that I had nice energy in my palms. Nonetheless, claims that I ostracized classmates, pressured them to purchase issues, made them take my assessments, and sexually harassed or assaulted them are completely not true. Should you give me the possibility, I want to genuinely apologize to those that have been damage by my actions.”

Because of this controversy, Ji Soo was eliminated from his main position in KBS2’s “River The place the Moon Rises.”

Supply (1)