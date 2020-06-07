MBC’s “Music Core” To Not Air Today

MBC’s “Music Core” is not going to be airing this week.

In line with MBC’s broadcast schedule, “Music Core” is not going to be airing on June 6 at 3:30 p.m. KST.

From 1:50 p.m. KST, MBC started airing baseball matches of their “MBC Sports activities 2020 KBO League” broadcast. There are two matches ongoing, one in Daejeon between NC and Hanhwa, and one other between KIA and Doosan in Jamsil.

Following the baseball matches, there will likely be a rerun of episodes seven and eight of “Dinner Mate” from 5:10 p.m. KST and the scheduling will return to regular at 6:30 p.m. KST with “How Do You Play?”

Because of this June 13 would be the first episode with IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju as the brand new MC for “Music Core,” becoming a member of SF9’s Chani and Stray Youngsters’s Hyunjin. gugudan’s Mina stepped down from her function as MC on the finish of final week’s broadcast.

Examine final week’s episode of “Music Core” under:

