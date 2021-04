MBC’s “Music Core” is not going to be airing this week.

A supply from the music present shared that the episode that was presupposed to air on April 3 at 3:40 p.m. KST has been cancelled on account of baseball.

As an alternative of “Music Core,” MBC will air the “2021 KBO League” for the opening recreation, which opens up the season {of professional} baseball.

Test final week’s episode of “Music Core” under:

