MBC’s “Music Core” To Not Air Today

MBC’s “Music Core” is not going to be airing this week.

In keeping with the MBC schedule, the music present will probably be happening a break on account of dwell protection of a 2021 KBO League baseball recreation. That is the second week in a row “Music Core” has been cancelled.

Following the sporting occasion, MBC will air a particular episode of “At Work Today” at 5:30 p.m. KST. “How Do You Play” had been cancelled final week on account of baseball, however the present will air at the moment at 6:30 p.m. KST as scheduled.

Take a look at “Music Core” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)