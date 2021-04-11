General News

MBC’s “Music Core” To Not Air Today

April 11, 2021
MBC’s “Music Core” is not going to be airing this week.

In keeping with the MBC schedule, the music present will probably be happening a break on account of dwell protection of a 2021 KBO League baseball recreation. That is the second week in a row “Music Core” has been cancelled.

Following the sporting occasion, MBC will air a particular episode of “At Work Today” at 5:30 p.m. KST. “How Do You Play” had been cancelled final week on account of baseball, however the present will air at the moment at 6:30 p.m. KST as scheduled.

