MBC’s “Music Core” To Not Air Today

MBC’s “Music Core” won’t be airing this week.

In response to MBC’s schedule for Might 16, the KBO League baseball match between Lotte Giants and Hanhwa Eagles is being broadcasted stay from 1:50 p.m. KST. In consequence, “Music Core” won’t be airing in its normal time slot at 3:35 p.m. KST.

Following the stay broadcast of the baseball match, there can be a rerun of “The King of Masks Singer” after which “How Do You Play” will air in its unique time slot of 6:30 p.m. KST.

Catch final week’s episode of “Music Core” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)