MBN’s “Miss Again” Announces Lineup Of Female Idols Who Will Take A Second Chance At Stardom

MBN’s upcoming selection present “Miss Again” revealed its full lineup!

A combine between a documentary and selection present, “Miss Again” will comply with a bunch of feminine singers who made their debut in idol teams however are slowly being forgotten within the minds of the general public. By the present, they are going to be capable to share their tales, put together beautiful performances, and hope for one more probability at success as singers.

Beforehand, this system introduced that Baek Ji Younger will likely be main the singers because the present’s producer and life mentor. On September 3, “Miss Again” revealed the eight feminine artists that will likely be becoming a member of the present’s lineup.

“Miss Again” will star former STELLAR member Gayoung, former Wassup member Nada, After Faculty’s Raina, former 9MUSES member Sera, former T-ara member Soyeon, Crayon Pop’s Soyul, Dal Shabet’s Subin (Dalsooobin), and The Ark’s Jung Yujin. Though these singers debuted as idols after coaching for lengthy durations of time, they finally needed to distance themselves from the stage. Nonetheless, the eight artists will discover a new turning level of their lives by working with the best consultants within the subject.

The eight individuals will deliver touching moments with their honest tales from the time they started to dream of turning into a singer till they had been separated from the stage. They will even ship pleasure with their performances that had been already confirmed to be improbable by way of their previous phases as lady group members.

“Miss Again” is slated to premiere someday in October.

Supply (1)