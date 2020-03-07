McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Legend, Dies at 81

McCoy Tyner, the legendary jazz pianist who performed with John Coltrane and went on to a protracted solo profession, has died at 81.

His Fb web page introduced his loss of life.

A Philadelphia native, Tyner started finding out piano at age 13. He was solely 21 years previous when he was recruited by Coltrane, after a brief stint in Benny Golson and Artwork Farmer’s Jazztet, to affix his nascent quartet. Over the following few years, Tyner’s thunderous sound turned a signature component on a number of of Coltrane’s best works – a few of which, like 1961’s “My Favourite Issues” and 1964’s “A Love Supreme,” are among the many most influential jazz albums ever launched – alongside drummer Elvin Jones and bassist Jimmy Garrison. He was the quartet’s final surviving member.

After leaving Coltrane’s band in 1965, Tyner launched a variety of information as a bandleader, largely for Blue Observe (most notably 1968’s “Expansions”). Nevertheless it wasn’t till the early 1970s, after signing a file cope with the Milestone label, that Tyner started to forge his personal distinct legacy. “Sahara,” launched in 1972, noticed Tyner (right here enjoying flute and Japanese koto in addition to the piano) attain appreciable business success, in addition to gathering his first Grammy nominations. A stay set from the next 12 months, “Enlightenment,” and 1974’s “Atlantis” additional cemented his status as one of many decade’s most esteemed and forward-thinking jazz musicians. Later albums reminiscent of “Fly With the Wind” integrated fusion parts with musicians together with drummer Billy Cobham and flautist Hubert Legal guidelines.

Sustaining a tireless recording tempo for the following a number of a long time, Tyner would reunite with Jones within the 1980s, and he continuously paid tribute to Coltrane, most notably on 1987’s Grammy profitable “Blues for Coltrane.” He gained 5 Grammy Awards, out of 12 complete nominations, and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Berklee Faculty of Music in 2005.

If there was something that would ‘outline’ the Tyner sound past that of the thunderous, it was a wondrously cool sense of distingue melody, a lustrously wealthy tone, a sensuous however severe lyricism when it got here to improvisation, and a knack for athletic, but odd rhythmic punctuation. He was regular with out being stodgy, modest and minimalistic whereas remaining adventurous, and all the time pushed by the theatricality of a left-hand that reduce into the primary beat of the bar as if he was slicing rice paper with an axe. Together with all of that, Tyner allowed for the music’s natural area and rests to be a guiding pressure in his enjoying. On multiple event, Tyner was identified for saying that what he didn’t play was as essential to his tune’s story as what he did play.

To those very factors, Coltrane was famed for saying, throughout a 1961 interview, “My present pianist, McCoy Tyner, holds down the harmonies, and that permits me to overlook them. He’s kind of the one who provides me wings and lets me take off from the bottom sometimes.”

The 2 musicians, nevertheless, might floor one another at a second’s discover — or one might take flight — as every relied on related melodic phrasings and chordal constructions to bolster their sense of freedom.

Tyner’s various and dramatic sensibilities got here from his North Carolina-born mother and father’ (Jarvis and Beatrice Tyner) roots within the church, and a continued sense of spirituality that carried by way of to the sound of the pianist’s dotage (Tyner turned a Muslim at age 18, regardless of being raised in a Christian family).

Together with studying classical music and music concept at Philadelphia’s Granoff College of Music, and finding out conga with percussionist Garvin Masseaux in his teenagers, Tyner performed deep uncooked blues and swinging rhythm and blues with a celebration band that performed nightly gigs alongside the East Coast. It was in that scene the place Tyner met Coltrane. In 1957, the 2 met at a dive jazz membership in Philly, the Pink Rooster, throughout the interval the place the saxophonist was enjoying in Miles Davis’s quintet in New York Metropolis.

Although Coltrane recorded Tyner’s stoic tune “The Believer,” in 1958 across the time that the pianist began enjoying in saxophonist Benny Golson’s arduous bop Jazztet, it wasn’t till 1960 when Tyner turned a part of Coltrane’s Quartet, recording such Atlantic label classics as “My Favourite Issues,” “Coltrane Jazz,” “Coltrane’s Sound” and “Coltrane Performs the Blues.”

For the entire affect and legend created by Tyner throughout his tenure with Coltrane, it’s notable that the pianist furthered his saga by enjoying sideman to a Assassin’s Row of jazz greats reminiscent of saxophonist Wayne Shorter (on “Juju”), guitarist Grant Inexperienced (on “Matador”) and extra. His spare, heartfelt 1963 collaboration with Coltrane and bass vocalist Johnny Hartman (“John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman”) could be thought-about a noir epic.

Tyner did all of this, whereas crafting a surprisingly muscular, agile solo profession that, although rocky at first, yielded delicate classics that toyed with jazz kind and instrumentation such because the aforementioned “Sahara,” launched in 1972, his massive band’s debut recording “Uptown/Downtown” (1989), the caliente “McCoy Tyner & the Latin All-Stars” (1999), and 2007’s boldly youthful look at his Coltrane canon with 2007’s “McCoy Tyner Quartet.”

Alongside along with his 5 Grammys, Tyner’s accolades embody the Nationwide Endowment of the Arts’ Jazz Grasp Award in 2002 and a Heroes Award from the Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy which additionally acknowledged him with the important thing to the town of his delivery.

Past the highly effective solace of his profession as a pianist, the identical might be stated of Tyner, the person: a beautiful, quiet kind who put his music the place his soul was.