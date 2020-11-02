McDonald & Dodds unveils more guest stars for upcoming season 2

(*2*)

ITV has revealed one other spherical of guest stars who’ll be showing in McDonalds & Dodds‘ second sequence, together with Physician Who’s Natalie Gumede, My Mad Fats Diary’s Sharon Rooney and Chilly Ft’s John Thomson.

Filming on the detective drama’s second sequence, starring Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins because the titular crime-solvers, is at present underway, with three feature-length episodes in manufacturing.

Episode two – We Want To Speak About Doreen – will star Sharon Rooney (Sherlock, No Offence) as Doreen, who’s travelled to Bathtub with a bunch for the weekend to have fun her buddy Angela’s (Pleasure McAvoy) birthday.

Nevertheless, when the group stumble upon Bathtub Eagles Rugby Membership’s new signing Dominique Aubert (Tomos Gwynfryn) and attend a celebration on the rugby membership chairman Jimmy’s (John Thomson) dwelling with Dominique’s agent Deborah (Natalie Gumede), the evening ends in catastrophe as a celebration guest is discovered lifeless close to a railway tunnel.

The episode additionally guest stars Liar’s Shelley Conn, Two Doorways Down’s Pleasure McAvoy, Maya Coates and Kat Ronney, with James Murray (Chief Superintendent Houseman) and Jack Riddiford (DC Darren Craig) reprising their roles from the primary sequence.

Earlier this yr, ITV introduced that Sanditon’s Lily Sacofsky can be becoming a member of the upcoming sequence as new detective DC Milena Pachiorkowski, whereas Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Martin Kemp (The Krays), Patsy Kensit (Absolute Freshmen) and Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) shall be guest starring within the first episode of McDonald & Dodds sequence two.

The present, set within the metropolis of Bathtub, follows current switch DCI McDonald and her unassuming associate DS Dodds as they kind an unexpectedly efficient crime fixing partnership.

The primary sequence of McDonald & Dodds is offered to stream on BritBox. If you happen to’re trying for one thing to look at tonight, try our TV Information.