McGregor explained what terrible mistake he made in his loss to Poirier and gave details of his unusual injury.

McGregor fell by knockout in the second round against Poirier (@ufc)

Conor McGregor starred in one of the most resounding fights of 2021 after fall to Dustin Porier by technical knockout in the second round of the evening that took place at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Although he dominated during the first bars, the Irishman could not with the power of the American and he retired injured from the octagon.

Calmer, and after processing his unfortunate return to the world of mixed martial arts, The Notorious performed a crude reflection through their social networks in which he explained what the mistake he made was and what the fight cost him.

At the same time, gave hints of what the future might hold, as well as took the opportunity to talk about what happened to his right leg, which ended up very injured and for which she had to withdraw on crutches.

McGregor withdrew from the compound with the help of a walking crutch

Reflections on the fight: I enjoyed accumulating more time inside the famous UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all he had until this fight. I savored every second and enjoyed my work “, acknowledged the fighter, alluding to the previous victory he had achieved against Donald Cerrone.

Maybe I was too disciplined and I focused on adopting a stance primarily for boxing. It’s what happens for choosing this fight and this opponent as a prelude to my boxing match against Pac-Man ”, revealed the Irishman, implying that negotiations with the Filipino fighter are underway. “I deserved to have my legs kicked when I came in with this thought”added.

“This is not a sport that you can play in. Other than this, my shots were accurate and I was in full control. Although the attacks on my legs accumulated in the course of the fight. He threw me 18 in total, with the last one bending my leg completely, that was it, “he explained.

In addition to negotiations with Pacquiao, the Irishman is looking forward to a playoff with Poirier (USA TODAY Sports)

Regarding the injury caused by the repeated blows to his lower extremities, he explained that in addition to suffering swelling, bruising and severe pain, “The peroneal nerve was injured. Fascinating! It is the first time that I experience it ”.

“Then a tremendous flurry of blows from my opponent to end the fight. I take my hat off! A well-fought match by The Diamond”, sentenced the one from Dublin.

Finally he referred to what could be a future tiebreaker: “We are 1-1, now a trilogy fight for all the gold! Wow! Exciting! It’s not the trilogy I was waiting for, or the move I anticipated, but I’d be lying if I said this isn’t meant to happen. This is exactly how it has to be! ”

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

UFC concern over McGregor’s health after defeat: provisionally suspended for six months

Floyd Mayweather destroyed Conor McGregor: “That bum will never be on my level”

Conor McGregor’s shocking knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in the UFC