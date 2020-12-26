MCND Announces Comeback Date + Reveals What Fans Can Look Forward To In Weeks Ahead

Mark your calendars—MCND is making their return!

On December 27 at midnight KST, MCND formally introduced their plans for a comeback subsequent month. The group can be returning with their second mini album “MCND AGE” in early January.

MCND’s music video for his or her new title observe will drop on January 8 at midnight KST, adopted by the digital launch of their new mini album “MCND AGE” at 6 p.m. KST. The bodily model of the album can be launched three days later, on January 11.

MCND has additionally shared an in depth schedule that outlines the teasers followers can look ahead to within the weeks main as much as their return.

keep tuned for updates!