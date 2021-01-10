MCND Shares How UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk Helped Them Prepare For Comeback With “Crush”

In a latest interview, MCND expressed their gratitude to UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk for his help behind the scenes!

The rookie boy group made their highly-anticipated return with their second mini album “MCND AGE” earlier this week, and so they sat down for an interview with Korean information outlet OSEN to share their ideas on the comeback.

The MCND members spoke confidently about their new music and performances, remarking, “We’ve improved when it comes to our dancing abilities and our potential to tug off choreography. I believe we’re now in a position to be a bit extra relaxed on stage and actually get pleasure from performing. I additionally suppose our new title observe ‘Crush‘ has extra of a hip hop vibe and an opulent really feel [compared to our previous releases].”

The idols additionally talked concerning the help and encouragement they obtain from their numerous TOP Media labelmates, together with UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk, each of whom are additionally scheduled to make comebacks within the first half of the 12 months. “All of our senior artists at all times give us quite a lot of good recommendation,” mentioned MCND, “however Jin Hyuk hyung particularly cheered us on so much [while we were preparing].”

“[Lee Jin Hyuk] even contacted us on the day we have been filming our music video for ‘Crush’ and gave us useful feedback,” they added. “He offers quite a lot of suggestions, recommendation, and reward on our performances, content material, or issues we haven’t tried earlier than.”

Lastly, when requested about their burgeoning reputation overseas and the optimistic response they obtained across the globe after their debut with “ICE AGE” final 12 months, MCND commented, “We’re grateful that individuals are wanting kindly on the power we present by our flashy and numerous performances, in addition to our potential to tug off a big selection of ideas. Due to them, we’re in a position to really feel comfortable whereas making music.”

