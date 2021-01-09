MCU: Ms. Marvel to co-star in Captain Marvel 2

As part of the Disney Investor Day presentations, Kevin Feige has explained at length the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe, which, despite maintaining its name, will also expand to the small screen on Disney +.

The two heroines have already crossed paths in Marvel comics.

In addition to confirming that Iman Vellani will be Ms. Marvel, a news that until now had not been officially endorsed, Feige expanded details about the sequel to the film starring Brie Larson.

In Captain Marvel 2, Larson will not be alone, but the young Ms. Marvel will accompany Captain Marvel in whatever threats they have to face. To round off, it will also return Monica Rambeau, whom Carol Danvers met as a child in the first film (because it was set in the 80s). On this occasion, as an adult, it will be played by Teyonah Parris. The heroine has had several different roles in the comics, so we will see if the UCM arrives as Photon, Pulsar, Spectrum … or even Captain Marvel (bis).

Who is Monica Rambeau?

To add fuel to the issue and get an idea of ​​how interconnected the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be with the Disney + series, Teyonah Parris has confirmed her presence in the series Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision), which will premiere in early 2021 on the streaming platform, being the first original Marvel series on the platform.