MCU: Where To Stream Or Rent All The Marvel Movies Online

Given the state of the world lately, particularly with ongoing fears of the Coronavirus, it is comprehensible if you’re bunkered down proper now, in search of a method to escape the concerns of our present world. There is a good probability that, for a lot of movie-lovers, they will wish to take this time to go to a different universe altogether: particularly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fortunately, should you sustain together with your streaming providers, there are many readily-available methods you’ll be able to watch/re-watch your favourite Marvel motion pictures. There are additionally a couple of methods you’ll be able to hire them, too, should you’re not as inclined to pay for streaming providers like Netflix and Disney+. In both case, we’re right here to assist.
We have listed all the Marvel Cinematic Universe motion pictures so as of launch, together with the place you’ll be able to stream or hire them.
Iron Man (2008)
It is the one which began all of it. The blockbuster that construct the Marvel Cinematic Universe empire. On this franchise-building movie, billionaire genius and mechanical mastermind Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) builds a mechanized swimsuit of armor and turns into the world-saving superhero, Iron Man.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
The Unimaginable Hulk (2008)
In The Unimaginable Hulk, we’re reintroduced to scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) and his alternate rage-filled persona, The Hulk, as he makes an attempt to treatment himself whereas additionally on the run from authorities officers.
Where To Stream: Sadly, The Unimaginable Hulk just isn’t streaming anyplace at the moment.
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Following his announcement on the finish of Iron Man, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) should battle Russian scientist Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke), who has developed comparable know-how and makes use of it to pursue his vendetta towards the Stark household for previous grievances in Iron Man 2.
Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Thor (2011)
In Thor, our conceited, high-minded title character (Chris Hemsworth) is banished to Earth by his father, Odin, and stripped of his powers as he should show himself worthy of wielding the mighty hammer of Mjölnir.
Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
In Captain America: The First Avenger, we’re launched to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a plucky younger patriot who within the midst of World Conflict II turns into the tremendous soldier referred to as Captain America, who should use his newfound muscle-bound powers with the intention to defeat the villainous Crimson Cranium (Hugo Weaving).
Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
The Avengers (2012)
In The Avengers, their first team-up film, the world-saving superhero group —Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) —assemble with the intention to cease Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from bringing havoc onto the world.
Where To Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Shortly following the occasions of The Avengers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) should wrestle along with his id as Iron Man whereas the nation is beneath risk of The Mandarin (Sir Ben Kingsley) in Iron Man 3.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Thor: The Darkish World (2013)
In Thor: The Darkish World, our title demigod (Chris Hemsworth) should work alongside Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to cease the vengeful Darkish Elves from plunging the recognized universe into darkness.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America (Chris Evans) groups up with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) to uncover the darkish conspiracies surrounding insidious exercise inside S.H.I.E.L.D., whereas additionally combating towards a mysterious murderer with a connection to Cap’s previous referred to as The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
In Guardians of the Galaxy, an unlikely band of social misfits and outlaws (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper) type a galactic group — following preliminary resistance — after stealing a strong artifact and occurring the run throughout the galaxy.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
In Avengers: Age of Ultron, their second team-up film, the titular superhero group should cease Ultron (James Spader), a man-made intelligence being who needs to wipe out humanity completely.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Ant-Man (2015)
In Ant-Man, ex-convict Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) groups up with scientist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) who provides him entry to his unbelievable shrinking know-how, which he should use to embark on a harmful heist with worldwide penalties.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Captain America: Civil Conflict (2016)
In Captain America: Civil Conflict, the Avengers are internally fractured over opposing viewpoints. One led by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The different led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Physician Unusual (2016)
Stephen Unusual (Benedict Cumberbatch), higher referred to as Physician Unusual, learns in regards to the mystic arts after a automobile crash modifications his life in 2016’s Physician Unusual.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Guardians (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper) attempt to assist Peter Quill (Pratt) when a mysterious determine from his previous (Kurt Russell) returns. Additionally they are available contact as soon as once more with Nebula (Karen Gillan) whereas additionally assembly with Mantis (Pom Klementieff).
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Shortly following his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an look in Captain America: Civil Conflict, we observe Peter Parker (Tom Holland), a vivid, socially-awkward excessive schooler, as he tries to steadiness his life as a scholar and his obligations as Spider-Man beneath the tutelage of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) whereas dwelling along with his Aunt Might (Marisa Tomei) in New York Metropolis and combating the Vulture (Michael Keaton) in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Where To Stream: FX Now (with cable subscription)
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
In Thor: Ragnarok, the titular demigod (Chris Hemsworth) faces his greatest problem but when Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor’s half-sisters, threatens his house planet of Asgard and almost the whole lot else he holds pricey.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Black Panther (2018)
T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the crown king of Wakanda who takes on the persona of Black Panther, is challenged by Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who desires to construct a world revolution in Ryan Coogler’s field workplace record-breaking, Finest Image-nominated Black Panther.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Avengers: Infinity Conflict (2018)
In Avengers: Infinity Conflict, the large, multi-movie connecting cinematic expertise finds the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and several other others characters throughout the MCU banding collectively at any time when the specter of Thanos (Josh Brolin) accumulating all six Infinity Stones guarantees the tip of galaxy as they realize it.
Where To Stream: Netflix
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)
Scott Lang, i.e. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Hope van Dyne, i.e. The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), work along with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with the intention to save Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the quantum realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Where To Stream: Netflix
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Captain Marvel (2019)
In Captain Marvel, we see the origin story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), higher referred to as Captain Marvel, as she lands on Earth within the midst of galactic battle in 1995.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Within the climatic, three-hour extravaganza referred to as Avengers: Endgame, the remaining few Avengers should reverse the common life-altering injury attributable to Thanos (Josh Brolin) on the finish of Avengers: Infinity Conflict.
Where To Stream: Disney+
Where to Rent Online: Amazon
Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling (2019)
In Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, the ultimate installment of the MCU’s Section 3, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) hopes to take a break from being Spider-Man by embarking on a European college journey. However as you’d count on, hassle quickly finds him.
Where To Stream: Starz
Where to Rent Online: Sadly,Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling is not obtainable to hire digitally. Solely to purchase at the moment. You should buy it on Amazon.
Sadly, as we have now famous, a few these Marvel motion pictures usually are not obtainable for streaming, probably as a consequence of their particular person contracts with their respective studios. And Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, the newest MCU film, is not as available to stream for people who’ve Disney+ and Netflix accounts. In any case, MCU followers ought to have simple contact with greater than 20 completely different MCU motion pictures, which ought to hopefully tide them over as they’re bundled inside. What’s your favourite MCU film? Which of them do you like to re-watch? Which of them do you look ahead to lastly testing? Tell us under!
