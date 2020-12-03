MDH Spice Mahashi Dharmapala is no more: he used to grind and sell spices himself, the owner of a company made of 2 thousand crores

Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati Success Story: Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati Dies, one of the foremost spice company in India, who led MDH Spices (MDH Masala) to its peak has passed away. He was 98 years old. His death has been reported this morning. Many prominent personalities from PM Modi have mourned the death of Mahasri Dharampal Gulati. Maharashtrian Dharmapala Gulati was not a common man for India and the world. The way Mr. Dharmapala Gulati made a small beginning and brought his spices from house to house, examples of that will continue to be given even further. The full name of the MDH spice that he delivered from door to door is ‘Mahashian the Hatti’. Also Read – MDH CEO earned 21 crore as salary in last fiscal year | 94-year-old Dadaji with MDH earned 21 crores

Was born in sialkot

Renowned industrialist Mahashay Dharampal Gulati created a business network of two thousand crore rupees in the country. That too at a time when no one could have imagined that the business of packet-locked spices could touch success to such an extent. Monsieur Dharampal Gulati was born on 27 March 1918 in Sialkot, (now in Pakistan).

Searching employment in Delhi after coming from Pakistan

The life of Mahasri Dharmapala Gulati started from Sialkot, but did not stop till Sialkot. India became free and the country was split into two. Pakistan is formed. And then the family of Monsieur Dharampal Gulati from Sialkot who came to Pakistan, also came home to India after being homeless. Along with countless families, there was a crisis of livelihood in front of Gulati family. In such a situation, Mr. Dharmapala Gulati came to Delhi with his brother. Started searching for employment here.

Grind yourself and sell spices in kiosks

Meanwhile, Mr. Dharmapala Gulati started running the Tanga, but did not feel like running the Tanga. He gave the tanga to his brother, and after this, placed a small kiosk on Ajmal Khan Road in Karolabad, Delhi and started selling spices in this kiosk. He himself used to grind spices and would even go door to door.

‘Mahashian the Hatti’ became famous, became a two thousand crore company

Due to the good quality, 60 spice shop of Monsieur Dharmapala Gulati became very famous. Monsieur Dharmapala Gulati named it ‘Mahasian the Hatti’. From then on, Mahasri Dharmapala Gulati spread the business across the country. Gulati was only the fifth pass and his business in the country is worth two thousand crores. His annual salary was 25 crores.