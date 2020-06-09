‘Me And The Cult Chief’ Tokyo Gas Attack Documentary Sets Premiere – Variety

Atsushi Sakahara, a survivor of the sarin gasoline assaults in Tokyo, unveils his documentary account of the Aum Shinrikyo cult and its persevering with actions in “Me and the Cult Chief – A Trendy Report on the Banality of Evil.” The movie is predicted to have its world premiere later this month on the U.Okay.’s digital Sheffield Worldwide Documentary Pageant.

The movie follows Sakahara, who has been outspoken over time following his presence at and ensuing damage from the sarin gasoline assault on the Tokyo metro system on March 20, 1995. The doomsday cult which perpetrated the assault continues to be energetic and recruiting. Within the movie Sakahara connects with a number one govt of the cult Hiroshi Araki, to report the parallel experiences of a sufferer and perpetrator. Araki’s life shares many parallels with Sakahara’s, and collectively they chronicle a shifting portrait of humanity and reflection.

“Me And The Cult Chief” (beforehand titled “Atonement”) was produced by Good Individuals Inc. Worldwide rights are dealt with by Good Transfer Media, a Hong Kong-based sales-outfit, as a part of its output cope with HKIFF Assortment, the worldwide gross sales arm of the Hong Kong Worldwide Movie Pageant.

At venture stage, the movie was introduced as “Aganai” as a part of the HKIFF’s HAF venture market in 2018, the place it received the G2D Sound Award. It was recut beginning final October by Junko Watanabe, an editor primarily based in Paris who was an assistant on the Naomi Kawase movie “Radiance.”

Sakahara, who was beforehand affiliate producer on “Bean Cake,” the 2001 Palme d’Or profitable quick from David Greenspan, suffered lifelong harm and post-traumatic stress dysfunction. He has managed his restoration in a a number of methods, together with by way of writing books, public talking and broadcasting.

His newest podcast “Earlier than/After Aum” is seen as a primer to the movie. It focuses on the historical past of post-war Japan, the rise of doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo and its chief Shoko Asahara, the occasions main as much as the assault, how the Japanese authorities has handled victims, and the way the cult continues to be energetic.

“As a sufferer, it’s been extremely vital for me to be taught concerning the psychology of cults, PTSD and our society by trying on the Aum Shinrikyo case,” stated Sakahara. “Due to the language barrier, the hazards have by no means been shared in English totally, despite the fact that (Aum Shinrikyo is) energetic internationally.”