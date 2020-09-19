‘Me Too’ case: Journalist Ramani requests for acquittal against Akbar’s defamation complaint

new Delhi: Journalist Priya Ramani has requested to be acquitted in the criminal defamation complaint filed against her by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Ramani said that in a democratic society he has freedom of speech and expression and his allegations of sexual harassment against Akbar are true. Also Read – Punjab: Relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on death of journalist from Kovid-19, CM announced

During the 'Me Too' campaign, Ramani accused Akbar of sexual harassment nearly 20 years ago in 2018, when he was a journalist. Akbar resigned from the post of Union Minister on 17 October 2018.

Ramani's argument in the complaint filed by Akbar was completed on Saturday. Ramani told the court through his lawyer that the 'Me Too' campaign was started to rectify systemic mistakes for a long time.

Ramani’s lawyer said, “Me to Campaign gave thousands of women around the world a platform to come forward and tell their stories of sexual harassment. ‘Me to’ campaign started to correct systemic mistakes. “

Advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ramani, told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, “Freedom of speech and expression is important and natural in a democracy. Thousands of women participated in Me to Campaign. I (Ramani) have proved my case and am entitled to be acquitted. “

The lawyer said that what Ramani said against Akbar “is his truth and he said in the interest of the people”. Why did Ramani not raise her voice earlier, on the plea of ​​the complainant, John said that when the incident took place there was the practice of ‘keeping quiet’.

Priya Ramani’s lawyer said, “She could not speak, because it was the custom to remain silent at that time.” Ghazala Wahab (journalist and witness in the case, he also accused Akbar of sexual harassment) has also said that there was no mechanism for sexual harassment complaint at the workplace. ”

The lawyer said, “The Visakha guidelines (to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace) did not come in 1993. Even after the guidelines were implemented, the judiciary and the media took a long time to implement it. ”